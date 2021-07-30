Urbanscapes and Song: Clara Ward #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica

Quiet walks invigorate and soothe the Soul. There is something about moving through certain terrain; permitting us to slowly release any toxic emotions or energies, which have been absorbed through the course of the day. So often, a person comes to think about the natural scenary when it comes to those quiet walks. Earth calms us and soothes our aura. That’s the obvious. Walk along. Walk along. Walk along to a song.

Yes. It feels much more soothing when it comes to being in those open spaces, away from the urban demographics. Plains, valleys, farms, and other agricultural settings seem much more harmonious, when it comes to achieving a peace of mind. We-humanity-gain the experience of centering ourselves through our natural element and persona. Somehow, nature restores us back to our intrinsic memory; the memory of our oneness with the Earth, before we became, “civilized.”

While the industrial sector has often been portrayed as a haven of utter chaos, even there, peace exists. Hypothetically, it all depends on the timing and zoning. Cities can swing to their natural vibe. They don’t always have to be positioned as the chaotic jungles, we have prescribed for them to be. There is a way in bringing them into a holistic vibe.

Here we are, again, inside of the Gospelic hue. It is one of the perfumes birthed from peculiar gardens. Keep in mind that it shouldn’t stay in the Church. The messages from that vibe can be taken out into the open atmosphere. Urbanscapes have their own tales of gentle walks. In addition, they have a way of ensuring the possibility of, “the jungle,” not always being a stressful demographic. Walk along. Walk along. Walk along to a Gospelic song.

The city is just right! The song illuminates Gospel vibes! Closing in on another walk, with the closeness of Heaven, in urban domain!

Clara Ward