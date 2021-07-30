Urbanscape and Song: Richard Conrad

Love grows in the city. Yes, even in the Big City! Let’s imagine you have never ventured into the urban spheres before. How would you imagine love in those spheres? How would love truly be? What love stories would come from the city? Does love move differently in the urban arena, than it would be in the country? Is it fast-paced, hectic, straight-to-the point, and ready to grow, when you are? We can imagine so many things, when it comes to love. The point remains, as this. City love doesn’t have to get boring and old; not if we want it to. Quite frankly, city love can be holistic, comforting, Earthly, and aligned with Heaven’s charisma. Honesty. Tenderness. Care. All of these provides a certain wellness in reviving, and softening, love’s nurture!

Love songs in the city is a love like no other. Can you imagine having to move to a certain tune, level, and company. What is it about love songs, in urban areas, which makes the love draw closer? Could it be that the urban environment is depicted as hostile terrain? It’s not to say that such is not true. However, there are sacred places, where peace reigns. When nature nourishes the city, love blossoms, evenmore. Everytime we move into the city, nature has a way of reminding us whose in charge.

Opera also has a way of bringing a Heavenly vibe to the city. In fact, there are ways of ensuring that such a love is Heavenly and Divine. Moreover, there are ways of adding the tenderness to the wild jungle. It’s quite easy. Simply sing a song about love’s every day shaping; and then you move into a higher understanding of love’s, colorful hue!

Richard Conrad