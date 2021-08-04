Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Urban River’s Photographic Memory: Chiyoko Shimakura #Japan

A Photographic Painting Of The Late CHIYOKO SHIMAKURA, and the Song, "Sumidagawa!"

They call it the River Sumida. For, in this photo, it’s a river, which aligns itself, so elegantly into the skyline. It matches itself like a puzzle. Throughout its wavy path, it moves through its own tune.

I am unfamiliar with the Sumida River. However, all it takes is the right song, and singer, to move through that particular beat. It’s the right sound and the right timber. The song comes on, and gentility, awakens!

I have never been to this river. Yet, one day I will stay. For, I have connected with many rivers and will dance the night, away!

https://in.pinterest.com/pin/556194622735107565/

Chiyoko Shimakura

https://alchetron.com/Chiyoko-Shimakura
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=MmZuBijEUPA
https://open.spotify.com/album/0QAV7743ad0cNsR514hgcR

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

