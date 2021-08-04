Urban River’s Photographic Memory: Chiyoko Shimakura #Japan

They call it the River Sumida. For, in this photo, it’s a river, which aligns itself, so elegantly into the skyline. It matches itself like a puzzle. Throughout its wavy path, it moves through its own tune.

I am unfamiliar with the Sumida River. However, all it takes is the right song, and singer, to move through that particular beat. It’s the right sound and the right timber. The song comes on, and gentility, awakens!

I have never been to this river. Yet, one day I will stay. For, I have connected with many rivers and will dance the night, away!

Chiyoko Shimakura