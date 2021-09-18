Urban Photographic Poetry: Sister Clara Hudmon #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica #Gospel 🍑

Round and round we go! I feel Heaven calling, and nobody knows

Darkness is glaring, the colors are new, my Dearest Creator, I’m lost without you!

Stand by me. Stand by me. Gracious Yah, stand by me!

This journey is a carnival with endless tracks, sometimes, I’m unaware and can’t take it, back!

Stand by me. Stand by me. Precious Lord, stand by me, now!

When the time has come around, when time moves to hit the ground; stand by me, stand by me! Precious Lord, stand by me!

My path to righteousness translates into twists and turns! My Spirit is rising and moves to yours. Night arises; moving wonders, so true. Just guide my steps, as I seek of you.

Stand by me. Stand by me. Precious Lord, stand by me!

Round and round and round we go. Where my feet rests, I presss on and go! Heaven keep calling, and bring in the glow.

Stand by me. Stand By Me. Precious Most High, stand by me!

Sister Clara Hudmond