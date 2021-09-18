Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Urban Photographic Poetry: Sister Clara Hudmon #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica #Gospel 🍑

Going Into The Flow Of Merry-Go-Rounds, While Immersing My Spirit, Into That Gospelic Sound!

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Round and round we go! I feel Heaven calling, and nobody knows

Darkness is glaring, the colors are new, my Dearest Creator, I’m lost without you!

Stand by me. Stand by me. Gracious Yah, stand by me!

This journey is a carnival with endless tracks, sometimes, I’m unaware and can’t take it, back!

Stand by me. Stand by me. Precious Lord, stand by me, now!

When the time has come around, when time moves to hit the ground; stand by me, stand by me! Precious Lord, stand by me!

My path to righteousness translates into twists and turns! My Spirit is rising and moves to yours. Night arises; moving wonders, so true. Just guide my steps, as I seek of you.

Stand by me. Stand by me. Precious Lord, stand by me!

Round and round and round we go. Where my feet rests, I presss on and go! Heaven keep calling, and bring in the glow.

Stand by me. Stand By Me. Precious Most High, stand by me!

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/74520568808216388/

Sister Clara Hudmond

http://www.earlygospel.com/early-gospel-singers-g/
https://youtu.be/1zk0i5VTIoQ
https://open.spotify.com/artist/6yjnK25IFWN1MyzybyI7n2

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How to Fight Fear and Stand Victorious

    by Jo Scheidt
    Community//

    Quick Note Diary: Ida Goodson! #WomensHistoryMonth

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Drs David and Donna Lane: “I have a strong faith”

    by Pirie Jones Grossman
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.