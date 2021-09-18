Urban Photographic Poetry: Luther “Houserocker” Johnson 🍑 #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica

Bluesin’ into tears of blue. Blue notes. Blue skies. Blue thoughts of you! Justa’ cryin’ and a cryin’ in my thoughts of you.

Blueish gaze! A light blue haze! Awaken my tongue for blueberry days!

Reach high. Reach low. Let Blues notes, flow! These are the times of lettin’ dry tears, go.

Blue night skies! Blue love 💙 that cries. Give me those Blue thoughts of loving heartbeats, with the traces of endless skies!

Crying and thinkin,’ I simply can’t reflect. Grant me a dose of Blue love 💙 and humility; that my thoughts won’t reject.

Luther “Houserocker” Johnson