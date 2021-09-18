Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Urban Photographic Poetry: Luther “Houserocker” Johnson 🍑 #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica

An Urban Reflection Of The Late LUTHER "HOUSEROCKER" JOHNSON and His Performance Of "Takin' A Bite Outta' The Blues!"

Bluesin’ into tears of blue. Blue notes. Blue skies. Blue thoughts of you! Justa’ cryin’ and a cryin’ in my thoughts of you.

Blueish gaze! A light blue haze! Awaken my tongue for blueberry days!

Reach high. Reach low. Let Blues notes, flow! These are the times of lettin’ dry tears, go.

Blue night skies! Blue love 💙 that cries. Give me those Blue thoughts of loving heartbeats, with the traces of endless skies!

Crying and thinkin,’ I simply can’t reflect. Grant me a dose of Blue love 💙 and humility; that my thoughts won’t reject.

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/55169164160107877/

Luther “Houserocker” Johnson

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/298785756505293544/
https://youtu.be/NMgc0ii-SnE
https://open.spotify.com/album/1Mb8s8ZSn5XOjROoGclFM5

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

