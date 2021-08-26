Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Urban Photograph and Song: Robert Byrne

Mental Exercise On Nighttime Feelings! Using ROBERT BYRNE and His Recording Of "Blame It On The Night!"

Night skies. Nightly cries. Nightly love for passionate eyes! There is so much beauty taking place, in the course of the night. And yet, so few truly appreciate her majesty. Of course, it’s during the night, where much of the fun happens. Going out for nightly walks. There are the dating activities. Having weekend sleepovers. Dinner and a movie. During the night, people have a tendency of getting dressed up in their best. Whatever takes place, just know there is freedom in night’s domain. We are allowed to do some things in the night, that we cannot complete in the day. Yes. Such a treasure for a nightly tune!

Nighttime is blamed for a number of things. Yet, what people fail to realize is the power of free will. The night is not a dumping ground for those using the night to engage in misdeeds. Night cannot be blamed for humans, who choose to exploit its very existence. There are those, who engage in dirty deeds during the night; thinking that no one sees them. My, how mistaken they truly are!

Yet, time and time again, the nighttime takes all of the blame. It willingly, and so frequently, accepts our problems, bad choices, and the list goes on. Will we ever come to know what it means to give the night a chance? Some will. However, when it’s all said and done, we need the night, as the night will always, stand.

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

