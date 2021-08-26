Urban Photograph and Song: Margaret Whiting

A faithful person is a rarity, in these certain times. You simply never know who you can trust. You never know, who will come through for you, during your time of need. Faithfully. Faithful, indeed!

There is a special flame-a hidden love-for the faithful. For, it is not an easy task. Being faith means that you stick through things, even when they are not the most comforting of situations. A faithful person is a rare jewel, during these current times. Nevertheless, they are there; hidden for those, who wish to look. It takes a special person to look and find them. That’s the truth. However, just know that they are there; ready and present to the taking.

Faithfulness is a virtue! It is a rare jewel! In fact, it is so rare and precious, that very few are granted access to it. Songs of faithfulness foretells of one’s connection with the Most High, with the Divine! Rewards and blessings arise, when a person is ever faithful. How precious and beautiful such gems really are!

Let’s be clear! Being faithful is not an easy task. One is consistently tested, throughout their way. It’s never easy. Yet, if we are true, staying on the course of time, we will reach our goals, one step at a time! It simply requires the art of patience, and the measure of performance. Such things are worth every part of it. Just remember that the greatest treasures are never easy to acquire. They require persistence and the beauty of moving, gracefully.

Love has that ability for us to move with purpose and grace. Grace is required, as even in the midst of our journey, there will be hurdles and barriers. Different people will try to come and bring harm. However, the purpose is to stay on course. Staying on the path regardless of their being upheavals is intrinsic and necessary. Too often, people give up, when being just short of a perfect completion. Of course such is a sad reality. Nevertheless, it’s true. So many unfulfilled dreams, simply because people gave up too soon. However, that doesn’t mean that all is lost. A person has the power and ability to re-claim lost dreams; only if they are pushed to getting on the right path. It’s all about the dream, my Dears, and our desire to fulfill them. Our faithfulness to the Divine, our dreams at hand, and so forth, is what will get us to, the promises, at hand. Jump into a faithful timing, and spread it across the land!

Still in the urban sector for understanding things, life in the city is no joke. If you don’t understand that by now, well, here is your time. The city will break you and re-make you, all over, again! Your faith will be tested. Not only will it be tested, but you will see just what the very terms “survival of the fittest,” really means. Whatever pains, trials, and tribulations you may go through, just remember to, keep the faith. Afterall, it is your strongest weapon. The urban sector is rough terrain. There are tales of chewing people up, and spitting them out. Many have succumbed and fallen to the big city. Whatever the case may be, faithfully walk through and it is faith, which will overcome, all!

Margaret Whiting