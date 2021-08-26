Urban Photograph and Song: Glenn Frey

Big cities are not meant for the weak. It takes a certain persona, strength, and level of confidence to make it in the city. In fact, urban landscapes have a way of getting you to discover your power. If you never knew your hidden strength, you will be forced to know. Case closed! The streets are no easy walk in the park. Walk a little “too cute,” and you will find yourself landing on concrete. That’s real! If you don’t know the rules of the game, you will come to learn the entire play, very quickly. Now, the process in how you learn, is up to you. How quickly you learn depends on how often you put yourself out there, in order to understand the process. Unfortunately, some people end up learning the hard way. Either way, you learn.

Simultaneously, once we move away from the hectic nature of the city, there is a whole new world, which awakens. There is the world of nutrition, tenderness, and holistic vibes when it comes to moving through the city. Contrary to popular belief, that vibe is here. After a while, the city is no longer a strange place for you. You know where to go. How to move. Where things are. Your confidence has grown. Slowly and surely, you take charge. Not only are you confident, but you really do run the city. From your mannerisms. Your walk. How you talk. No longer are you the “new kid,” who is trying to find your way. Now, you are a master of the spacing.

The sun goes down, the night rolls in

You can feel it starting all over again

The moon comes up and the music calls

You were born in the city

Concrete under your feet

It’s in your moves, it’s in your blood

You’re a man of the street

Of course, we can add woman to the mix, as well. Should you come across a song, which highlights the motivation of having conquered in the big city, how would you react? What images would come to mind? There is a lot to think about when it comes to that. For now, let’s take flight, and take charge, as it comes to the realm of one big city-immersing in the confidence, within.

Glenn Frey