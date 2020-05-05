Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Uplifting Others During Times of Uncertainty

Finding innovative ways to support underserved communities

By

The past couple of months have been devastating and created drastic changes in all of our lives. The world, and the way we interact with one another, looks a little different right now. Many of us are staying in, working from home, and adjusting to new routines. But in times of great uncertainty, we are remembering what remains the same: the strength of community and our shared responsibility to support one another — locally, nationally, and globally. Together, even from afar, we are capable of making positive changes in the world. 

We created our nonprofit shop, The Little Market, to economically empower underserved communities by connecting small-scale producers with conscious consumers. The more products we ethically purchase, the more income opportunities we can support and individuals we can help. Due to the pandemic, we are working hard to find creative, innovative solutions to support the talented artisan groups and social enterprises we work with around the world. 

Here are a few of our favorite meaningful ways to give back:

Empower Underserved Communities 

We are so proud to work with Homeboy Industries, our neighbor here in Downtown Los Angeles, Calif. A community-based nonprofit, Homeboy Industries supports individuals who experienced incarceration or gang involvement. We teamed up with Homeboy Bakery, a social enterprise division of Homeboy Industries, to deliver their freshly baked goods within Los Angeles County. From croissants and cookies to bagels and bread, there is something for everyone to enjoy. If you or loved ones are in the Los Angeles area, we encourage you to treat yourselves and send gifts to others that give back. Shoppers can also donate an assorted box of Homeboy Bakery treats; we will deliver these to healthcare workers in the Los Angeles area. 

Support Front Line Professionals

We have a deep gratitude for all of the front line professionals, from healthcare workers to grocery store clerks, who are working tirelessly and selflessly in our communities. Like you, in addition to staying home, we have been seeking out ways to help them. This includes donating meaningful pieces, including artisan-made totes and candles, in hopes of brightening up healthcare workers’ days. Through our buy one, give one collection, we will match your purchase and deliver a gift to a healthcare worker in Los Angeles. 

Shop Consciously 

Now more than ever, it is important to shop with intention and choose purchases that give back. At The Little Market, we are so grateful to connect shoppers with their local communities, our national community, and our global community at-large. Every contribution to The Little Market supports fair wages and skill development opportunities for artisans and makers in vulnerable populations all around the world. 

We are inspired by our global community to be resilient and to use our voices for the greater good — advocating for human rights and social justice. We are grateful for the support of our shoppers who choose to make a difference with every purchase. We remain hopeful that together we can uplift our communities, ultimately becoming more compassionate for one another.

Lauren Conrad, Television personality, New York Times best-selling author, fashion designer, and philanthropist

Lauren Conrad is a television personality, New York Times best-selling author, fashion designer, and philanthropist with over 10 million social media followers.

LC Lauren Conrad, Lauren’s exclusive collection for Kohl's, launched 10 years ago. The collection includes apparel (in regular, plus, and petite sizes), fashion and fine jewelry, fashion accessories, footwear, handbags, and home.

 

Lauren became a New York Times best-selling author when she signed multiple book deals with Harper Collins. Her first series for young adults, "LA Candy," spurred a spin-off trilogy called "The Fame Game." In addition to the novels, she has written three personal fashion, beauty, and entertaining books, "Lauren Conrad Style," "Lauren Conrad Beauty," and "Celebrate." Lauren continues to reach her fan base with postings on her ever-popular lifestyle website LaurenConrad.com.

 

In addition, Lauren has made it a point to use her platform to help and empower others. In 2013, she co-founded The Little Market with a mission to build partnerships with artisan groups around the world by connecting them with customers through an online platform. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, The Little Market is dedicated to the economic empowerment of women worldwide.

 

Hannah Skvarla, Co-Founder at The Little Market

Hannah Skvarla is the co-founder of The Little Market, a nonprofit fair trade shop featuring ethically sourced products that are handmade by artisans around the world. She has traveled extensively to see and experience the impact of top human rights nonprofit organizations. These trips inspired her to dedicate her life to helping women break the cycle of poverty so they can create a better future for themselves and their families.

 

Hannah has visited projects sponsored by Landmine Survivors Network in Vietnam and Cambodia, American Jewish World Service (AJWS) in El Salvador, and CARE in Uganda. She has traveled with Human Rights Watch to Burma, Congo, Colombia, Thailand, and Turkey. To meet with artisans and source handcrafted goods for The Little Market, she has traveled to Bolivia, India, Guatemala, Mexico, Morocco, Nepal, Peru, and Thailand.

 

Hannah has been featured in MyDomaine, Amy Poehler’s Smart Girls, People, House Beautiful, The Good Trade, Parents, POPSUGAR, E! News, and Rebecca Minkoff’s Superwomen podcast. She was a speaker at Create & Cultivate Summit in Los Angeles in 2018 and 2020 and the Milken Institute Global Conference in 2019. Hannah was honored to be named Chapman University’s first recipient of the Albert Schweitzer Institute Rising Star Award in recognition of the work of The Little Market.

 

Hannah is committed to empowering women and advocating for human rights. She is proud to bring together gifted artisans with customers who value their talents, changing the lives of families with fair wages, safe workplaces, and a commitment to family well-being.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

