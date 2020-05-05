Uplifting Others During Times of Uncertainty

The past couple of months have been devastating and created drastic changes in all of our lives. The world, and the way we interact with one another, looks a little different right now. Many of us are staying in, working from home, and adjusting to new routines. But in times of great uncertainty, we are remembering what remains the same: the strength of community and our shared responsibility to support one another — locally, nationally, and globally. Together, even from afar, we are capable of making positive changes in the world.

We created our nonprofit shop, The Little Market, to economically empower underserved communities by connecting small-scale producers with conscious consumers. The more products we ethically purchase, the more income opportunities we can support and individuals we can help. Due to the pandemic, we are working hard to find creative, innovative solutions to support the talented artisan groups and social enterprises we work with around the world.

Here are a few of our favorite meaningful ways to give back:

Empower Underserved Communities

We are so proud to work with Homeboy Industries, our neighbor here in Downtown Los Angeles, Calif. A community-based nonprofit, Homeboy Industries supports individuals who experienced incarceration or gang involvement. We teamed up with Homeboy Bakery, a social enterprise division of Homeboy Industries, to deliver their freshly baked goods within Los Angeles County. From croissants and cookies to bagels and bread, there is something for everyone to enjoy. If you or loved ones are in the Los Angeles area, we encourage you to treat yourselves and send gifts to others that give back. Shoppers can also donate an assorted box of Homeboy Bakery treats; we will deliver these to healthcare workers in the Los Angeles area.

Support Front Line Professionals

We have a deep gratitude for all of the front line professionals, from healthcare workers to grocery store clerks, who are working tirelessly and selflessly in our communities. Like you, in addition to staying home, we have been seeking out ways to help them. This includes donating meaningful pieces, including artisan-made totes and candles, in hopes of brightening up healthcare workers’ days. Through our buy one, give one collection, we will match your purchase and deliver a gift to a healthcare worker in Los Angeles.

Shop Consciously

Now more than ever, it is important to shop with intention and choose purchases that give back. At The Little Market, we are so grateful to connect shoppers with their local communities, our national community, and our global community at-large. Every contribution to The Little Market supports fair wages and skill development opportunities for artisans and makers in vulnerable populations all around the world.

We are inspired by our global community to be resilient and to use our voices for the greater good — advocating for human rights and social justice. We are grateful for the support of our shoppers who choose to make a difference with every purchase. We remain hopeful that together we can uplift our communities, ultimately becoming more compassionate for one another.