Upheaval

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don't necessarily reflect our own.
You thought you were doing OK. You likely were. You’d faced several challenges already, and came out on top.

Then it happened—a sudden upheaval. In an instant, your entire world changed, and you were called upon to react to a situation which sapped your energy, drained your resources, and left you feeling as though mentally, you’d just taken a battering.

This is a tough scenario, one which can be pretty hard to bounce back from without some work to protect your mental health during the upheaval. Let’s look at some ways to accomplish this.

Be Unsettled

When you’re caught in the chaos, it’s normal to feel like you don’t know which end is up. You can’t possibly know all the answers, or the next best step when you’re still coping with the realisation things have gone horribly wrong. You need to give yourself a break.

Get in the Moment

What’s going on right now? When upheaval strikes, it’s normal to start worrying about a lot of long-term ramifications. Yet, worry can put you into an anxiety loop very quickly. To avoid this, try mindfulness or meditation to put yourself back in the now. Deal with what’s right in front of you first.

Slow Down

Speaking of doing what’s in front of you, sometimes it can feel very overwhelming to push yourself back into motion. Try taking things in short bursts instead. Do the next thing in front of you for five minutes. Then take a breath, collect yourself, and do it again. Soon you’ll regain your momentum.

Accept Your Emotions

We can be hard on ourselves when it comes to what we ‘should’ be feeling. Here’s where it’s essential to feel exactly what you’re feeling right now. There is no right or wrong here.

Get Support

Don’t go it alone. Isolation leads to anxiety and depression. Reach out to your friends and family. Talk to them about how you feel. They are your tribe. They’re there for you. Allow them to help.

Give Yourself Time

Not everything goes according to a specific timeline. You’ll drive yourself crazy if you think there’s a specific time you need to be done grieving or being angry about something. Truly, you need to do you. Take the time you need to feel all right.

The good news? You can and will be OK so long as you stay the course and do the work to protect yourself. But even if you find you can’t, that doesn’t mean all is lost. Sometimes we all need a little help to sort this kind of thing through. It’s OK to reach out to a friend or even a coach to help get yourself back on track.

    This Woman

    Michelle Margaret Marques, Personal Consultant and Special Advisor. at Michelle Margaret Marques

    Michelle is an author, leader, consultant, and special advisor to clients who play a big game. Her clients include successful people who are serious about creating a huge impact in the world. She filters by mission and mindset, not by industry.

     

    Her book Rebel Woman Baring My Battle Wounds and Learning to Love the Scars has achieved critical acclaim. Celebrated as “A master class memoir for women on taking back personal power and living from pure rebel energy”.

     

    Orwell Prize winner Darren McGarvey writes, “Marques does not mess about. From the opening chapter, this distinctly female experience of poverty and adversity is frank, harrowing, and inspiring.”

     

    Her moonshot mission is to impact one billion women around the globe, help end child marriage and keep millions of girls in education. She has also gained the attention of one of the world’s Prime Ministers.

     

    Her companies’ transformative mission is starting schools. Focusing on: Quality Education and Reduced Inequalities.

    Creating schools with a unique perspective to educate millions of girls.

     

    "I’ve been growing towards leading driven humans my entire life, I recognise myself in each person yearning to overcome their struggle.

     

    I am not a coach, coaching is just one of the tools I use. Sometimes I'm a consultant, sometimes I'm a special advisor, sometimes I'm a coach, I'm almost always a thinking partner and sometimes I'm a hybrid of all or some.

     

    However, what I am always is a leader for powerful people, I help them remember just how bloody powerful they are and step into whom they were always meant to be"

     

    Visit Michelle Margaret Marques and Find Out How You Can Work With Her Now. 

     

    Want to find out more about Michelle? Take a look at her book. Rebel Woman, Baring My Battle Woulds, and Learning to Love the Scars.

