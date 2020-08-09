Upgrading your stress coping tools during a Pandemic !

As we wake up every day into our new “reality,” that has completely shifted our normal, the time has come to test, adjust, and upgrade our coping strategies. Let’s face it, tools that worked in the past, might not work during this new reality. We all have had a set of (pre-pandemic “stress coping tools”), that now must be re-evaluated, and adjusted to reach outside our comfort zones. The stress, uncertainty, and anxiety of a Pandemic are unprecedented for us. So, this calls for a total upgrade of our “stress coping tools”.

Image courtesy of www.naturalkerr.com

“Self preservation thru self-care” – -I find that I don’t spend too much time thinking or reading the news now, but allocate time for daily self-care rituals.”. The idea is to “detox” some aspect of myself, simple things, such as: face mask time, recreate a Turkish bath at home, or a light therapy facial. I have found that recreating an enjoyable experience while at home, calms the mind.

“Practicing more Gratitude” – Can be a helpful pandemic tool. As everything is unfolding in our current reality, we can easily become overwhelmed, angered, or even depressed. According to Positivepsychology.com:

“Gratitude is the healthiest of all human emotions.” – Zig Ziglar (Emmons & McCullough, 2004)

“Gratitude was significant in ancient philosophies and cultures, for example, in the Roman culture, where Cicero mentioned gratitude as the ‘mother’ of all human feelings. As an area of neuropsychological research, however, it was a rare subject of concern until the last two decades” (Emmons & McCullough, 2004). The Neuroscience of Gratitude and How It Affects Anxiety & Grief. (2020, May 12). Retrieved August 07, 2020, from https://positivepsychology.com/neuroscience-of-gratitude/

When we express gratitude and receive the same, our brain releases dopamine and serotonin, the two crucial neurotransmitters responsible for our emotions, and they make us feel ‘good’. They enhance our mood immediately, making us feel happy from the inside. (Emmons & McCullough, 2004).The Neuroscience of Gratitude and How It Affects Anxiety & Grief. (2020, May 12). Retrieved August 07, 2020, from https://positivepsychology.com/neuroscience-of-gratitude/

By consciously practicing gratitude everyday, we can help these neural pathways to strengthen themselves and ultimately create a permanent grateful and positive nature within ourselves. It also releases toxins, reduces pain, helps regulate stress, reduces anxiety and helps with depression.

Images courtesy of www.naturalkerr.com

“Focus of refreshing your space” – A bit of “Feng Shui” goes a long way! Feng Shui started in China more than 6,000 years ago, and it was the early inspiration for the design of temples and other sacred places—including the Great Wall of China itself! Over time, it has become synonymous with building with respect for nature and for the earth in general. (Frank T. McAndrew Ph.D.)

My position on Feng Shui is that if you believe it will change the energy, you can!! Simple rearranging of your space will help you see things from a different perspective.

It has been very therapeutic for me. It allows me to look forward to managing a project at home. By refreshing my space, I believe I renewed the energy, and reinvigorated the space with a new vibration. Start with a small room, and see for yourself.