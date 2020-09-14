Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Updating Your Business Plan

Business plans can become outdated with time. Technology changes and the needs of potential consumers can change as well. Those that have businesses that are functional still need to look at opportunities to update the business plans because updates can produce greater returns on investment. Focusing On Customer Service One of the big things that

Business plans can become outdated with time. Technology changes and the needs of potential consumers can change as well. Those that have businesses that are functional still need to look at opportunities to update the business plans because updates can produce greater returns on investment.

Focusing On Customer Service

One of the big things that entrepreneurs can put a focus on when they are looking at business plan updates is a greater focus on customer service. It is one thing to start a business and anticipate what customer service needs will be. It is another thing to own a business and clearly see what customers want. The great thing about updating a business plan for a business that already exists is that it gives business leaders a new perspective. They know where they make went wrong, and they now have the ability to assess what they need to do better.

A Double Take On Business Practices

Updated business plans can lead to better business practices. Sometimes a business may fail in the initial stages. Those entrepreneurs that are determined to build a business are not going to let the initial failure stop them from moving the business forward. The great thing about failure is that it allows business leaders to see how they can rework the business plan and consider business practices from a whole another standpoint. They get the chance to show what they have learned with an updated business model that can help them get the attention of new customers while retaining old ones.

Implementing Technology

Sometimes a business update requires a business plan that implements new technology. Automated processes may become part of the new updates. Things that may have taken an entire team to accomplish before can be automated with computer systems that don’t require as much human interaction. This is something that businesses will inevitably face as technology increases the efficiency in the workforce. Investors like these types of business updates because technology enhancements reduce operating costs.

Increased Awareness

Business leaders that visit the small business development center may acquire resources that provide information about updating the business plans. An updated business plan with increased accuracy in forecasting, cost of operations and returns on investment helps more business leaders secure business loans.

Mike Plumlee, Financial Advisor

Mike Plumlee is a financial advisor in Dallas, Texas. He is the owner and President of MPAC Consulting Group. He has been working in the financial services industry for 30 years as of 2019.

