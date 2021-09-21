Up and Down the Ladder: The Importance of Having Range In Leadership
Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By
Jeff Terry, CEO at Clinical Command Centers at GE Healthcare
Jeff Terry, CEO at Clinical Command Centers at GE Healthcare
Jeff Terry founded and leads the Clinical Command Center business of GE Healthcare. His team's software helps thousands of caregivers in hundreds of hospitals do their work each day. Jeff's work has been widely featured and published. Follow his Real Time Healthcare Podcast to learn more.
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.