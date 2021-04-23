Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

UNVEILING OF EVGENIYA GOLIK’S “LIBERTY” — MURAL OF HOPE

We would like to invite you to the unveiling of “Liberty” — a mural of hope that lights up the heart of downtown San Diego. Russian-born pop-surrealist Evgeniya Golik’s 2018 vision of America is reimagined for 2021. She was first inspired to create the piece as a reflection of the diversity she experienced when she immigrated […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

We would like to invite you to the unveiling of “Liberty” — a mural of hope that lights up the heart of downtown San Diego. Russian-born pop-surrealist Evgeniya Golik’s 2018 vision of America is reimagined for 2021. 

She was first inspired to create the piece as a reflection of the diversity she experienced when she immigrated from Russia to San Diego. At the time, “Liberty” became a goddess that embraced all walks of life under her wings … creating a sense of unity, equality, and freedom of expression without judgement.

Now she takes on a new meaning. Golik wants her to send a message of hope and healing to all those feeling uncertain during this time of COVID and constitutional crisis.

People have stopped by her painting calling her an “electric lady” — Many saying we need this “now more than ever.”


A piece that was once meant for private ownership is now be a beautiful mural just blocks from the trendy district of Little Italy. It can also be enjoyed in your own home on the latest series of bottles from Trust Me Vodka.

** Time-lapse video of mural being painted available upon request. **

What:  Join us at Mixon Liquor to commemorate Evgeniya Golik’s new mural “Liberty”… RSVP required below.

Talented artist, Evgeniya Golik, will be on site signing posters of her mural.  Enjoy LIVE music, food and drinks.  Special promo items are included with the purchase of Trust Me Vodka while supplies last.  And a very special limited number of Trust Me Vodka Evgeniya Edition, “Gold Flake” Collector Boxes will be dropping at this event only. These same boxes are featured in the “Everyone Wins” Gift Bags given to Oscar® nominees!


10% of all proceeds will be donated to “The San Diego Foundation” in support of arts, culture & humanity.

Who:  Artist Evgeniya Golik will be available for interviews.

When: Sunday, April 25, 2021
             12:00pm – 3:00pm

Where:  Mixon Liquor
            1427 First Avenue
            San Diego, CA 92101

Contact:  Mitchell Bailey
               (760) 519-6946
               [email protected]

    Markus Riley

    I am professional blogger/writer, and have been writing as a freelance writer for various websites. Now I have joined one of the most recognized platforms in the world

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Tsipi Ben-Haim: “This is how you make the change”

    by Ben Ari
    Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash
    Giving//

    The Call to Care

    by Ozioma Egwuonwu
    //

    Social Impact Heroes: German DuBois III is leveraging the power of art to affect change in the lives of those with the greatest need of support

    by Yitzi Weiner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.