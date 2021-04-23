UNVEILING OF EVGENIYA GOLIK’S “LIBERTY” — MURAL OF HOPE

We would like to invite you to the unveiling of “Liberty” — a mural of hope that lights up the heart of downtown San Diego. Russian-born pop-surrealist Evgeniya Golik’s 2018 vision of America is reimagined for 2021.



She was first inspired to create the piece as a reflection of the diversity she experienced when she immigrated from Russia to San Diego. At the time, “Liberty” became a goddess that embraced all walks of life under her wings … creating a sense of unity, equality, and freedom of expression without judgement.



Now she takes on a new meaning. Golik wants her to send a message of hope and healing to all those feeling uncertain during this time of COVID and constitutional crisis.



People have stopped by her painting calling her an “electric lady” — Many saying we need this “now more than ever.”



A piece that was once meant for private ownership is now be a beautiful mural just blocks from the trendy district of Little Italy. It can also be enjoyed in your own home on the latest series of bottles from Trust Me Vodka.



** Time-lapse video of mural being painted available upon request. **



What: Join us at Mixon Liquor to commemorate Evgeniya Golik’s new mural “Liberty”… RSVP required below.



Talented artist, Evgeniya Golik, will be on site signing posters of her mural. Enjoy LIVE music, food and drinks. Special promo items are included with the purchase of Trust Me Vodka while supplies last. And a very special limited number of Trust Me Vodka Evgeniya Edition, “Gold Flake” Collector Boxes will be dropping at this event only. These same boxes are featured in the “Everyone Wins” Gift Bags given to Oscar® nominees!



10% of all proceeds will be donated to “The San Diego Foundation” in support of arts, culture & humanity.



Who: Artist Evgeniya Golik will be available for interviews.



When: Sunday, April 25, 2021

12:00pm – 3:00pm



Where: Mixon Liquor

1427 First Avenue

San Diego, CA 92101



Contact: Mitchell Bailey

(760) 519-6946

[email protected]