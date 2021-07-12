Back in January, I participated in a Creative Mornings’ Virtual Field Trip where we watercolored our word of the year. I chose the word UNTETHERED. At the time, I had no idea the significance that word would hold for my family. In a year where we were all physically tethered to our homes and masks, and emotionally tethered to waves of anxiety over the unknown, I had an urge to free myself from the tethers in my life that I had some control over. So, I chose the word untethered with the intention of releasing myself from the limiting beliefs, fears, and doubts around making myself and my work more visible. As I turned that intention into practical application, I felt pretty good about how I was living out my untethered year.

THEN, MY DAD DIED

Last month, my father passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. He had been suffering from the debilitating and degenerative disease for eight years. Dementia for far more years than that. The medical description of Alzheimer’s is ‘an abnormal deposits of proteins forming amyloid plaques and tangles throughout the brain.’ A tethering of sorts. Through death, he became untethered from the limitations of his human body and his mortality. With his death, my ‘untethered’ year took on a whole new meaning.

At his funeral service, the priest issued a challenge. He asked those of us left behind to view death as a calling for us to live a boundless life. He asked us to reflect on the dreams have we brushed aside, the relationships we have ignored, and the purpose we have yet to pursue – an untether ourselves from the fear of the unknown and the comfort of the known. Then he asked us if we are willing to live as my father did, and create our own path, rather than walk one that has already been paved.

ABOUT MY DAD

My dad lived a long 85 years. Never taking the well paved road, mostly as a result of fate & necessity.

The start of his life was unlike most. He was abandoned as a newborn at a marketplace in his homeland of Vietnam. After being alerted about a baby boy for sale at the market, my grandparents who could not have children of their own – rushed to get the baby who was clearly meant to be theirs. You can see that as a rough start, or a fortunate one. I choose to perceive it as fortunate, because he landed in the arms of my grandparents, who adored him.

After a childhood ravaged by war and poverty, my father defied all odds and rose to the ranks of Lieutenant Colonel in the South Vietnamese Air Force; even earning the privilege at 18 years old to come to the United States and study with the US Air Force. By the time he was 34 years old, he had a respectable career, a wife – and three children. Then, on April 29, 1975 – Saigon fell to the Northern communist party, and we were forced to flee from our country. Within hours, my father lost his career, his rank – and his identity. On top of that, he lost his home and his country.

In the United States, he rebuilt our life – dedicating himself to providing more for us than he could have ever dreamed of for himself in his childhood. My dad would have sacrificed his life for the freedom of his country. He filled the void of that dedication and devoted the rest of his life to ensure the security and freedom of his children.

I would often catch him sitting at his desk, with tears in his eyes – reliving both good and bad memories. The trauma of his life’s experiences, and the longing for a home and belonging – tethered him to those memories. And yet he was still able to smile, take us to the park, show up to all of our school events, and persist; paving an uncharted path to create a meaningful life for his family in his new country. This was now his purpose and his mission.

After my dad passed away, I sat at my desk and I looked at the watercolor painting I made back in January and thought, ‘this has much more meaning than I had intended.’ I painted it with the intention of untethering myself from self doubt and fear. When I look at it now it represents my father, and I think about all he had to untether himself from to build the life that he did for us. And all the tethers that he could not free himself from. Through his death, my dad became completely untethered – from all the questions that haunted him about his past, the sorrows of a man who lost his country, the longing for the future he had intended for himself and the suffering that Alzheimer’s brings. He is free.

My dad was a pilot. I picture him in flight, flying free – untethered.

THOSE LEFT BEHIND

We may not be able to untether ourselves from the bounds of our mortality until we leave our bodies. But I have been reflecting on where I can untether myself to continue to create a life for myself that my dad made so many sacrifices for. His journey, as hard as it was – paved the way for me to intentionally create a path for myself. And that cannot be done by walking a straight line, following in someone else’s footsteps, or tethering myself to ideas, insecurities, and fears that do not serve my purpose. I will continue to ask myself what the priest planted at the funeral. ‘Am I willing to live as my father did, and create my own path, rather than walk one that has already been paved?’

And I hope to answer YES to that as often as possible.