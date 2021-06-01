Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Why I can no longer participate in this common friend convo.

“Unsubscribe. Not in this text chain,” is what I texted when one of my best gal pals started talking about her cellulite and swimsuit season.

I knew what would happen next. Every woman, including myself, starting in on what was wrong with their body.

Women who have birthed babies. Women who have successful careers. Women who are making a difference in the world. Women who have so much value in the world outside of their body.

Strong. Smart. Kind. Funny. Powerful Women.

This wasn’t the first time as a woman I’ve participated in this convo but hopefully the last.

Every time we chatter about being fat or having cellulite or ugly legs or fat arms or whatever else we make up in our minds, our brain and psyche take note. Not just note but in a big ole sharpie.

I am sure if I could track the time and energy I have spent with negative thoughts about my body, I could go back to my early 30s. It makes me sad to think about the energy and mind space I and so many women have spent obsessing and berating our bodies instead of showing up in all our awesomeness.

And what we miss out on because we aren’t perfect. Pool parties. Sleeveless dresses. Shorts. Memories with friends and families. And even if we don’t miss out we can be so preoccupied with the thoughts we miss the moments.

I can’t do it anymore and I can’t let you either. Not on my watch.

Come back to this statement every time you start down a rabbit hole of all the reasons you don’t like your body.

I am grateful for my body because..

Ask yourself again and again until it shuts up the voice that tells you “You aren’t enough”.

Because you are more than enough and you deserve to feel it.

Holly Krivo is a Big Decision Coach who works with clients to get off the fence and make the decision they have been suffering through so they can move forward in the life they want.

www.hollykrivo.com

    Holly Krivo, Big Decision Coach

    Certified Coach Holly Krivo is a Big Decision Coach who brings her personal experience of a life of big out of the norm decisions and no regrets along with professional experiences of working with high-performers across the world to her clients. She supports clients to gain clarity to make the decision, the courage to act on it and the confidence to move forward without looking back.

    Before Iaunching her coaching practice, she had a diverse career ranging from traveling the world with the Olympic movement to fundraising for a celebrity athlete-ran foundation to  working with the C suite in business development for a large hospital. She brings humor, space for exploration and accountability to every session along with the learnings she has from a lifetime of working with high-caliber people and organizations and her personal life choices of living a life outside of the norm.

    She does life with her wife Katie, dog, Newman and a gaggle of amazing humans. She is a writer, a tennis player, a former expat, a childfree by choice woman and a tedx speaker coach. She is a lover of books, cockers spaniels, Celine Dion and anyone who lives their life on their own terms. She believes we don’t need to be better versions of ourselves but truer because when we stay true to ourselves, the best will come.

