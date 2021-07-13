Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Unplugging Seems Impossible – But Critical

In 2020, all that could be done was to stay plugged in. From video conferencing for business meetings to constantly connecting to family and friends through FaceTime, there was an ever-present need to remain connected. For many, the pandemic made it essential to be online all the time. Breaking news, stock market plunges, the need […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
kip lewis austin - thrive article 1

In 2020, all that could be done was to stay plugged in. From video conferencing for business meetings to constantly connecting to family and friends through FaceTime, there was an ever-present need to remain connected. For many, the pandemic made it essential to be online all the time. Breaking news, stock market plunges, the need to always be available to an employer to ensure your position remained – they’ve been taxing to everyone.

Now, it’s time to unplug. That may sound nearly impossible given the state of flux within the community. However, relaxation is more than the typical night of binging TV or staring at the latest sporting event. It’s time to get out and enjoy the world around you. Worried about doing so? Here are some ways to do so in a meaningful way.

#1: Leave Home Without Your Phone

It’s a terrifying thought for many people but going for a simple walk around the block without their phone, connected watch, or earplugs is one of the best ways to unplug right now. No connectivity means there’s time to think. More time without devices means there’s more opportunity to hear nature. It’s amazing how much clarity is possible when you simply step outside without a digital connection. One study found that spending 2 hours in green spaces can impact health and psychological wellbeing, including reducing blood pressure, improving immune system function, and reducing stress hormones.

#2: Meditate

It’s not the first thing that comes to your mind in the morning, especially when you’re struggling for every minute of extra sleep. Yet, meditating, especially right in the morning, can help create a sense of peace and establish a better level of focus for the day. Aim to meditate for just 20 minutes each morning, alone and in a calm space. It may give your body and brain the time needed to recharge.

#3: Listen to Music Instead of a Podcast

There are plenty of podcasts to listen to on the drive into work or on the way home. You may be constantly connected to new streams of information coming into your mind. It’s good to use this time wisely, but it’s better to create a break. Instead of connecting your phone, toss it into the backseat. Then, turn up the music. Choose any style that you love. Focus on singing or just relaxing. This creates a key break in the middle of the day that lets you be more present when you walk in the door with your family.

#4: Get Back to the No Phone Rule

For many parents, seeing their kids sitting around the table for a meal with phone in hand is aggravating. Perhaps it happened over time as life became more challenging (and you never seemed to stop seeing your kids due to their need to go to school at the kitchen table). Get back to ditching the phone for a meal together, at the table, and surrounded by just each other. It’s good for building the family unit, but it’s also important for staying connected to reality, not just a digital life.

#5: Get to the Gym

Working out is more than just maintaining fitness. It’s excellent for stress relief. The American Psychological Association found that when people exercise, they are burning off incredible amounts of stress hormones. That helps you to feel better throughout the rest of your day. It may help with coping with stress at home or work. The key here is that you are going to a location where you’re on your own and working for yourself. The physical fitness benefits matter too, of course.

#6: Take a Break Without Your Phone

Unplugging is important even during the workday. How many days have you spent working through lunch or answering calls during your lunch hour? You’re doing your job, you think, but what you’re really doing is making yourself less productive and efficient the rest of the workday. The brain needs that mental break. This is a good time to go to a coffee shop and just sit and read. Don’t turn to your phone, but perhaps a book. Enjoy lunch outdoors instead, if you like.

#7: Put Limitations on Yourself

It is critical to create limitations for those who are always connected to social media and email. Perhaps you don’t allow yourself to use these digital connections after dinner each day. You may way to create a formal break in your day after work where you disconnect fully. Leave the laptop in the bag and plug in the phone in another room while you do something around the home or do nothing at all.

#8: Get Away

Probably the most important tool for improving overall stress and unwinding is to take a break for a few days. Get to that cabin. Go to the beach. No matter what you choose to do, keep it digital-free. This type of break is good for emotional health and physical fitness. It also shows everyone at work just how important you are to them. It makes you a better version of yourself when you take care of your physical and mental needs.

    Kip Lewis Austin

    Kip Lewis, President & Owner at Lewis Investments

    Kip Lewis has contributed to the success of the Texas communities of Round Rock and Austin for the past 30 years. He launched his own business, Lewis Investments, at the age of 27 in 1992. Lewis had just $2,000 to his name, and he used it all to purchase a mobile home and recreational vehicle community sitting on 35 acres of land in Round Rock. He quickly expanded his original investment to 60 acres and added a utility company to service his customers.

    Later on, Kip Lewis purchased two additional mobile home and recreational vehicle communities located in the Texas cities of Pflugerville and Georgetown. He bought raw land from the previous owner and developed it to hold more than 800 mobile homes and recreational vehicles. Lewis later sold these communities to REIT, the largest mobile home park in the country.

    How Kip Lewis Developed an Interest for Historic Development

    Lewis realized by 1997 that he needed larger office space and purchased a historic office building in Round Rock. The leadership of Round Rock had already declared the downtown area a historic development area, something that Lewis quickly took an interest in as well.

    The Round Rock Business Owners Association needed a president, and Lewis gladly accepted the role. As president of the organization, Lewis often met with architects and engineers to discuss new ideas for the historic preservation of the downtown area. Many ideas that he generated 20 to 30 years ago are still evident in downtown Round Rock today.

    In 1999, Kip Lewis purchased abandoned property at 118 Main Street and developed it into the Main Street Grill Restaurant. The restaurant served as a central meeting place for business professionals until it closed in 2017. Since arriving in Round Rock, Lewis has purchased and renovated more than 45,000 square feet of office, industrial, retail, hospitality, and residential space.

    The Long-Term Success of Kip Lewis Investments

    For nearly 30 years, Lewis Investments has operated as a full-service real estate investment industry specializing in the following types of developments and industries:

    • Build-to-suit
    • Industrial
    • Mobile home parks
    • NNN (Triple net) investments
    • Office
    • Property management
    • Recreational vehicle parks
    • Retail

    Kip Lewis and his team do not just focus on closing deals. They build professional working relationships based on trust instead, and clients have rewarded the effort with many repeat contracts.

    When Kip Lewis hires contractors to work on his properties, they must commit to operating under the highest building standards in the industry. Quality contracting work ensures that Lewis can preserve the properties until the company is ready to sell them to investors.

    Kip Lewis on the Value of Community Service

    As a long-time member of the Round Rock business community and a person who conducts many business deals in the larger city of Austin, Lewis understands the importance of community. His organization has taken a particular interest in helping to solve the homelessness crisis in the entire Central Texas region. Kip Lewis and his team feel it is the least they can do for the community that has done so much to support them.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Sergey Mironov/ Shutterstock
    Thriving in the New Normal//

    How to Unplug, Recharge, and Reduce Screen Time This Summer

    by Marina Khidekel
    tech/life balance
    Community//

    What is Tech/Life Balance?

    by Delfina Forstmann
    Thrive Global on Campus//

    The Curse of Constant Busyness on Campus

    by Matt Wisner
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.