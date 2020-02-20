Unplug to Recharge

As a member of the Global Privacy, Cybersecurity and IT law team, I recognize the world is more connected than ever. We have phones, smart watches, “Alexas,” connected cars. Even our Oral-B toothbrushes can be connected now! From a work standpoint, the ability to always be “on,” combined with our passion to provide top notch service to the business, can create the risk that we spend all our time lost on a screen while missing out on the most important and rewarding parts of the day. On top of this, some studies have shown too much screen time can reduce our ability to focus, cause weight gain, disturb sleep patterns, and negatively impact overall mood and mental and emotional health.

Like with everything, there is a middle ground to “unplugging.” Of course, being able to communicate on work issues over my phone is instrumental to providing strong client service. And from a personal standpoint, I enjoy reading blogs, following friends on social media, and generally appreciate many of the benefits being connected provides. However, some more moderation is always good.

That’s why I’m trying to proactively take steps to reduce my screen time. I’m the first to admit, I’m really, really, really bad at this! Especially during baseball and basketball seasons when I obsessively follow scores and trade rumors and track every step of my favorite teams’ path to ultimate failure in the postseason (my beloved L.A. Dodgers can’t seem to get it done). Because less screen time is a big behavior change for me, I’ve found it most useful to create several small changes (Microsteps) in behavior. These include:

Don’t use screens 30 minutes before going to bed.

Make every effort to put it away during meals and meetings so I can give people my full attention.

Set a time limit on my phone for social media usage (here are some instructions on how to do it, in case you’re interested).

Set my phone screen to “Grayscale” to help address some of the addictive aspects of the smart phone.

Take a short screen break during the workday when possible. One of my favorite places to take a break and unplug for a bit is the local library.

Spend at least twice per month in nature. I personally like to hike, bird watch (“no judging allowed”) and fish with my kids. I always leave my phone in the car when I do it.

Hope this helps anyone who wants to disconnect a little bit — and that you’re not reading it on your phone while eating dinner with your families!