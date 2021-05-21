Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Unplug an hour everyday…

Spending time with children is more important than spending money on children...

Of course we all have our works, profession, career, passion work its countless. Everyday we all marching towards our goal to achieve, deadline to finish. Running back of our jobs. Are we taking enough time to relax? Are we spending enough time for family and kids, spending time with our friends ? Having some alone time ?

Surely the answer for many us is no !! We all must have to change a little. At the end of the day we need some time for relaxation from our work to have a healthy body and mind. And most our need us. Especially children expects more.. At least try to spend an hour with them. They’ll enjoy the most !!

As its the summer time for them they need our presence all day. Try to change your working slots and better spend with the children. They’ll be more happy and not only that but both you and your children’s mental health will be good. That obviously leads to a good family environment.

In India there is old folks proverb ” where the children are happy, is said to be a good family ”

Lets make our children happy, ourselves happy and make a good family !!

    Ganga Jp, Motivational Writer , Blogger at Thrive Global

