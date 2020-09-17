Unmute your inner guide

Some call it their internal sat-nav, gut instinct, their inner wisdom, or their ING. Some describe it as a feeling, a knowing.

Whatever you call it, remember it is there to guide you, listen.

When was the last time you truly listened to yourself? What does it even mean?

Growing up, my grandad always told me that “You were born with two ears and one mouth for a reason.” If you listen, you will learn.

As I got older that I realised, this was a quote from Epictetus, the Greek Sage, and Stoic philosopher c. 55AD.

The remainder of the quote is this…

“so that we can listen twice as much as we speak.”

Generally, we do this; we listen to others, their needs, wants, and opinions.

Along the way, we forgot to listen to ourselves.

Time passes, and one day we ask ourselves this question, “Who Am I?” we’ve forgotten; we got lost.

We just don’t feel right, out of balance, nothing is going to plan, everything seems challenging, thoughts are always jumbled, and you’re living in procrastination central.

Frustration, boredom, doubt, and fear seem to be visiting for a cuppa far too regularly.

I stopped listening to my inner guide for a long time. I allowed doubt and fear to step in and take over. Questioning every thought or idea. I let other people’s opinions and beliefs to become my own.

I lost belief in myself.

It isn’t until you sit down quietly and actually ask yourself the question, “Do I listen to myself,” that you begin to give it the time it deserves.

Almost immediately, you can begin to hear.. your inner guide.. shouts YES.. “she’s ready to listen.”

There will always be days when life is so busy, and you’ll say to yourself, I can’t even catch up with my thoughts, let alone sit down and have a cosy chat with myself.

But I can tell you, as soon as you turn your inner guide off of mute and tell yourself that you’re ready to listen, you won’t need to sit quietly to hear.

You have to remember she’s been talking to you every moment of your life; you just haven’t been listening.

So what are you listening for?

Everything.

How you’re feeling, physically, emotionally, mentally, and spiritually.

If you have a green or red light regarding a decision you are about to make, watch out for the signs.

You know how you can walk into a room, and before a word is spoken, you know the mood, you know if a loved one is sad, tired, happy, because you can feel it.

The time when every inch of your being tells you not to do something, you ignore it, later you say, “I knew that was going to happen.”

The food you eat, how does it make you feel?

I could tell you a million other examples, and when you think about it, you’ll be able to tell a million more.

We vibrate, we have a knowing.

Where to begin

Begin by being still; everything you need is with you; it’s just been blocked out by the chatter and noise around us.

Tell yourself you are open, you are ready to listen; it’s that simple.

I start my day with a quick check-in; how am I feeling? How is my body today? I like to make sure I’m in working order.

Then a meditation – it doesn’t matter if it’s 5 mins or an hour, meditation will bring balance, it will align you.

When I was diagnosed with ME at 23 I there is a piece of advice that my immunologist gave me.

When you’re hungry, eat, thirsty, drink, tired, sleep.

Check-in with yourself in every area of your life. You will begin to discover what feels right.

It takes seconds; ask yourself the question? You’ll always be given an answer.

A great rule of thumb is if it feels right, it is.

Remember, you’re looking for positive feelings, energies – happy, joyful, excited…. GO GO GO

Most importantly, have fun with it.

Rebuild your trust with yourself.

“There is a voice that doesn’t use words. Listen.” Rumi

When we begin listening to ourselves, the magic truly begins.

Suddenly the Universe rejoices. ‘She remembers who she is.’

Are you ready to begin your Journey of Rediscovery?

If so Let’s talk