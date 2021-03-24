Unlocking Your Best Potential With “The Open Chest Rinse & Repeat Method” by Raj Girn

It is in our nature as humans to constantly strive for more. Deep within our psyche is the code that makes persistently seeking to improve our condition a uniquely human characteristic that cannot be denied. This manifests itself through many aspects of our lives, that includes our insatiable desire for better jobs, bigger homes, and nicer cars. But at the heart of all of these material wants is a search for purpose. I’m a staunch believer that no matter what we do or what we believe in, we are all on the same journey to discover meaning in our life and our place in how we fit in the world. Therefore, this elusive search for contentment, fulfillment, and purpose really needs to start from within.

Despite this constant desire for more that is within all of us, it’s easy to get stuck in a rut. Most people have felt like their lives have stagnated at some point, but this shouldn’t be mistaken to mean that the desire for growth has gone. As the founder of The Open Chest Confidence Academy, I have perfected “The Open Chest Rinse & Repeat Method”, which helps people access growth and transformation that is continuous and sustainable. After 30 years in the entrepreneurial world, with 20 of them working in C-suite as a media, communications, and events professional, where I work with Fortune 500s, celebrities, thought leaders, and experts, I’ve realized that for many people, the missed step in their personal and professional journey is not realizing that they need to step into a holistic leadership role to acquire real purpose and a sense of deep accomplishment.

Throughout my extensive career in the entrepreneurial world, I have identified two very simple characteristics that make for a great leader. Firstly, the ability to stay connected with everyone, and secondly, the ability to connect everyone. No matter who you are or what kind of person you might be, these are characteristics that can be learned and perfected by anyone, by being equipped with the appropriate knowledge, action, and accountability formula, where it doesn’t matter where you come from or where you want to go. All you need are the lessons that make sustainable transformation accessible to anyone who is ready to reprogram their mind, body, heart and soul.

“The Open Chest Rinse & Repeat Method” that is unique to The Open Chest Confidence Academy, has been created and perfect through years of real life, experiential case studies, so that anyone can open themselves up and remove anything that no longer serves them, to make room for what does. Through this process of making yourself vulnerable and open to change, not only can you discover confidence within yourself, but inspire others to follow suit. This is what I believe to be the holy grail of effective communications, something that we are never taught how to do personally or professionally.

Every single one of us has the potential within us to become a better version of ourselves to help elevate self and the people around us, but the difference between those who hit the mark and those who don’t, is the effort required to fully understand and acquire the knowledge, action the resources, and be accountable to the intended outcome.

Since I believe in simple formulas with, ”The Open Chest Rinse & Repeat Method” is made up of three steps to achieve two outcomes: Belief + Guru + Execution = Growth + Transformation. To break this down, in order to grow, you must first believe that it’s possible. When you’ve plateaued, finding belief is tougher than it seems, but creating your vision and believing in it wholeheartedly is the first step. The second step is working with a guru – someone who is already where you want to go and trusting their direction to take you on that journey. While having someone who champions you will help you immensely, you must be committed to doing the work to get there, where you are making an investment in the process. Once you achieve your intended result, I believe that the important thing about growth is that it must have a greater impact than just for yourself, because sustained growth comes from empowering others, which comes from service.

By committing to this methodology, you are elevating to an intentionally higher quality of work and life, the ripple effects of which will be felt by everyone around you so that others will benefit as a result.

Raj Girn, founder of The Open Chest Confidence Academy, is an award winning, serial entrepreneur, and multimedia personality, who has worked with fortune 500 companies and A-list celebrities for two decades. She has created and curated multiple media and marketing campaigns and event properties, that have incorporated multinational corporations, celebrities, influencers, thought leaders, media houses, and public communities.