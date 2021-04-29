I was recently invited to guest on a popular podcast known as Unlocking Happiness with best selling author and positivity expert Amy Dix.

We start with the premise that if life hadn’t shown me what happiness is not, I might not have embarked on a journey to discover what happiness truly is!

The interview is upbeat, thought provoking, engaging and fun. It covers aspects of life and mindset and spans a discussion from personal to professional endeavors.

It also drills down to some of the most foundational parts of what it means to unlock our true sense of happiness!

For starters, check out this teaser clip.

Then, listen in to the full conversation right here.

