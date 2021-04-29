Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Unlocking Happiness

If life hadn't shown me what happiness is not, I might not have embarked on a journey to discover what happiness truly is!

I was recently invited to guest on a popular podcast known as Unlocking Happiness with best selling author and positivity expert Amy Dix.

We start with the premise that if life hadn’t shown me what happiness is not, I might not have embarked on a journey to discover what happiness truly is!

The interview is upbeat, thought provoking, engaging and fun. It covers aspects of life and mindset and spans a discussion from personal to professional endeavors.

It also drills down to some of the most foundational parts of what it means to unlock our true sense of happiness!

For starters, check out this teaser clip.

Then, listen in to the full conversation right here.

    Maura Sweeney, Ambassador of Happiness(R) and International Speaker

    Author, Podcaster, International Speaker, eCourse creator and Frequent Media Guest, Maura Sweeney pioneered her own journey toward an authentic life and now helps others do the same.

     

    It took a moment of crisis in law school to catalyze her from depleated people pleaser to personal pioneer in life and career. A former decorated corporate manager and home schooling mom, Maura transitioned again at midlife to fulfill some of her earliest callings -- this time on an international scale. Now the trademarked Ambassador of Happiness®, a moniker first given her by UNESCO Center for Peace when speaking at the inaugural Nelson Mandela Day celebrations, Maura masters the art of reflective questions, personal stories and paradigm shifting ideas. Her favorite topics include self-leadership, influence and identity with a foundational mantra of "living happy - inside out." For her global work to inspire a better, happier and more sustainable world, Maura received the Woman of the Decade Award in 2019 at the Women’s Economic Forum in The Hague.

     

