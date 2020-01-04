UNLIMITED POSSIBILITIES.

The moment you think something is something, you limit it to that thought.

Which is why people who think Life is unfair limit it to this thought of unfairness which blocks them from seeing everything Life is too.

Because Thoughts limit. Limit it to what you think. Rather than everything it also is.

Life just is. Which means Life simply is what it is. Which means it is not good. And it is not bad. It just is. It is not fair. Or unfair. It simply is.

When you release the Thought, you release everything Life already is. You release everything you already are too.

And when you begin from this Understanding, you see Life in a completely different way. Because your mind expands to see everything Life is too.

All the unlimited possibilities that are not limited by a Thought. All the unlimited possibilities that you can now see for you too.

Life just is. Which means anything and everything is possible for you too. You just need to see it rather than think about it. And live in this Understanding too.

To see how you have simply been limited by your own thoughts. Because you are unlimited too.

***

