Unlimited Possibilities.

Thoughts limit. Release the thought to release everything it already is too.

By

The moment you think something is something, you limit it to that thought.

Which is why people who think Life is unfair limit it to this thought of unfairness which blocks them from seeing everything Life is too.

Because Thoughts limit. Limit it to what you think. Rather than everything it also is.

Life just is. Which means Life simply is what it is. Which means it is not good. And it is not bad. It just is. It is not fair. Or unfair. It simply is. 

When you release the Thought, you release everything Life already is. You release everything you already are too.

And when you begin from this Understanding, you see Life in a completely different way. Because your mind expands to see everything Life is too. 

All the unlimited possibilities that are not limited by a Thought. All the unlimited possibilities that you can now see for you too. 

Life just is. Which means anything and everything is possible for you too. You just need to see it rather than think about it. And live in this Understanding too.

To see how you have simply been limited by your own thoughts. Because you are unlimited too.

My name is Isabel Mar and I am your gentle guide back to you. Who you are. Not who you think you should be.

Sign up here for your Daily Purejoojoo. 

Daily reminders of everything Life already is and everything you already are too.

Master your own mind. Isabel Mar teaches you how.

Isabel Mar, I teach you how to break out of your own thoughts. From the Understanding of everything your mind can do for you too.

Isabel Mar is changing how you see your own mind. From the Understanding. The Understanding of everything your mind can also do. To shift from the Thinking to the Understanding. Because your mind can do this too. Because you are the master of your mind. Your thoughts don’t master you. She is the founder and creator of Purejoojoo.com. Purejoojoo is a personal transformation program that begins from the Understanding. The Understanding of Who You Are. Not who you think you should be. Her latest book is "The Purejoojoo Guide to the Understanding: The Understanding of Everything Your Mind Can Do For You Too."

