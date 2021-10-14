Contributor Log In
Universal Photography, Imagination, and Song: Maria Everdina Reijs 🇳🇱

A Trip Of Understanding To Venus, Through MARIA EVERDINA REIJS' 1959 Performance Of "Venus Bespied!" 🇳🇱

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
Venus and love have a way about them, don’t they? Does it shock you in knowing how the Universe has a sense of humor? Does it perplex in learning that the Universe desires, love? It shouldn’t. Then again, such a love is prone to awaken one into a higher element of one’s own desires with love.

Songs which come to illuminate the wonders of Venus are magical stars 🌟 to be treasured. They have a way of demonstrating the true meaning of, love’s Universal. Let the Universal love, begin.

Language has its place in the Universe. It’s that love language, in fact. The different expressions of language, through time has a way of coloring the stars, and the galaxies, holding it. If you could, and were given the opportunity, would you fly to the Universe to gain a taste of that direct nurture of love. If you could, would you go?

Instrumentation and notation, which gives their own interpretation for how Venus’ love would sound are varied. Nevertheless, our imagination continues to be piqued. Such is the thrilling excitement of love. It always has a way of re-expressing and re-shaping itself to suit the needs of human desire. So, re-shape. Re-design. Let’s re-imagine Venus‘ through loving, Universal stories! ❤💙💜 “Venus Bespied!”

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/308215168238996267

Maria Everdina Reijs

https://alchetron.com/Rita-Reys
https://youtu.be/QC2jezkaau0
https://open.spotify.com/track/6eqRlVCpu23EzRd75GNUGh

    Musical Waters With Lauren Clark, Musical Waters

    Musical Waters is a platform page dedicated towards showcasing the connection between music, water, and the arts.  It presents songs, poetry, design, and the overall dynamic between water and the arts.  Furthermore, the page moves forward in exploring the healing, and holistic wellness, among water, music, and the performing arts.  From examining the patterns and designs of water, and its connection to the visual arts, the page looks at how vast the terrain of water truly is.

