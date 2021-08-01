Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Universal Bliss: Motonari Takano #Japan

A Look At MONTONARI TAKANO, His Performance Of "Ryusei no Senshi," And A Meteor's Metaphor!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
Meteors are a force to be reckoned with. When it comes to their power, only a Divine understanding seems to be the reason. It’s the most suitable rationale, for why such a force was granted. And, what does it say about the overall positioning of humanity? Well, for starters, it ensures that we are more dependent on a greater power, than what we think. In fact, sometimes we are reminded of that, the hard way. Floods. Storms. Tornadoes. Hurricanes. Dents in the ozone layer, and so forth become part of that conversation. On a greater level, humanity must share responsibility, for any imbalances taking place. Yet, lessons can be learned; creating a great force!

What is it about meteors, which attracts the attention of scientists, and others observing the galaxy? Maybe, it’s the power, which makes them so attractive. The fact that they are able to significantly impact the Earth, should they slam into it speaks volumes.

There are certain musicians, and artists, who have a unique expression when moving musically, into the world of the galaxy. Their sound, and musical interpretation, is not of the traditional. Nevertheless, is does get you out of your comfort zone; all the while, forcing you to experience a more metallic sound of power.

They say true art must be formalized and polished. A final recording of perfection must be on, display! Yet, such is not always the case. Sometimes, art can be sporadic. It can be at the stir of the moment; as imperfect, as it may be. When it happens, one discovers other ways in seeing music, and hearing art! Placing such into the Universal domain, there are ways of moving through the composition of a certain piece. When such happens, just know it is the power of the meteorite, and our personal connection to its powerful sound!

