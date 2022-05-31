Unite for Joy!

I want to let you know about a global event happening this Thursday.

His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the Office of Archbishop Desmond Tutu invite you to participate in a unique global experience — joining 100 million people in a worldwide screening of the documentary film Mission: JOY – Finding Happiness in Troubled Times.

The film, a conversation between the two great global leaders and good friends, is being shared on Facebook on Thursday, June 2 at 8 PM ET / 5 PT — FREE for the world.



RSVP at missionjoy.org/UNITE for reminders!

I will be joining the global screening by sharing the film stream on my own Facebook page, and I hope you will join us for the screening.

During these very challenging times when there is so much violence and despair in our world, two of the greatest Nobel Peace Laureates remind us of our shared humanity and offer hope and joy even in the face of great adversity and hardship.

Some of you may remember that I wrote about this documentary and the accompanying Big Joy Project in my first newsletter post of 2022. As I said at the time, the film is wonderful, inspiring and memorable. It captures how these two great men — each survivors of pain and suffering in their own lives — came to embrace so fully both the ancient wisdom and the new research about the nature of joy. It explores how joy contributes to our mental, emotional and physical well-being and how we all might access more joy, no matter our circumstances.

Also important to remember is that alongside caring, compassion, and a sense of personal well-being, joy is essential to creating a better world. “It helps no one if you are sacrificing your joy because others are suffering,” Archbishop Tutu says in the film. “We people who care must be attractive, must be filled with joy, so that others recognize that caring, that helping and being generous are not a burden, they are a joy.”

I believe this film is also a great gift to the world.

I hope that you will share this link to invite your friends, families and co-workers. Thank you for your help sharing JOY and compassion when our world needs them most.

Onward!

– Pat