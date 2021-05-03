Unhelpful Thinking Styles

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
As larger than life it may seem, I’m often torn between a desire to improve the world and a desire to enjoy the world. Getting on the path of coaching helped me achieve the strife, to make the world a better place, while enjoying the process of doing it.
My experience & passions lies in working with individuals, academic institutions & organizations enabling personal & career growth, process transformations & product innovations so they can maximize their potential to grow, shine & thrive!
“People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.”
- MARCUS AURELIUS
