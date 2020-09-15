Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Unemployment Benefits: The Six Month Journey To Now!

The average lump sum of readily, self explainable, three hundred dollars compared to the higher six hundred isn’t as great, admittedly, especially whilst actively being cut in half, yes, however, compared to an every other week, simply allotted payment received of two hundred, any extra positive spin that is a reflection of unemployment benefits since […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

The average lump sum of readily, self explainable, three hundred dollars compared to the higher six hundred isn’t as great, admittedly, especially whilst actively being cut in half, yes, however, compared to an every other week, simply allotted payment received of two hundred, any extra positive spin that is a reflection of unemployment benefits since March is poignantly and effectively welcomed. 

Unfortunately, unexpectedly, six months ago, I was laid off from my part time job, a front desk receptionist, proudly lasting a permanent three and a half years. 

Never would I have thought that an additionally free surplus of repetitively patterned, productive routine stimulus income cash flow (like clockwork) would be a possibility led opportunity, until now. 

On July 31st, that bank had significantly plateaued for a month. 

As of today, on September 15th, a month or so following, the amount has gleefully tripled, leaving myself nothing short of the categorically ecstatic, freely promoting the reality of my rapidly increased, existent earnings and spendings.

Introduction is a word that I would choose, definitively providing a pivotal placement of thought. Protection is another, greatly solidifying my chance of saving for a position with the growth quality of a better salary. Better room for improvement is at the top of my list. More than just the single thrill of a simple, classic paycheck, this is the excitement of my future livelihood at stake, leading me on an abundantly, adventuresome road to fruitful, financial stability. On the record start of an efficiently early, successfully paired, distinctly, complimentary, back to back, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, reassurance piles itself on like an impressively skilled talent. Plentiful reward is seeked on behalf of the individual state that I have the specific privilege to call home, Maryland.

https://link.medium.com/BhYYUxYgO9

    Samantha Steiner, Contributing Columnist

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Bettering Communities: How Barry Barbee, A Georgia-based Entrepreneur Channeled His Greatest Loss Into A Revolutionary Purpose-Driven Business

    by Nadya Rousseau
    Community//

    Values in Action

    by Nick Peluso
    Shutterstock
    Community//

    A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

    by Colin Milner

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.