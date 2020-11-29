Undying love for fifty years

Being in love with the right person is the most beautiful thing that should happen to one’s life. The love they share between them enters very slowly and quietly. True love means that you have an unbreakable and unparalleled love and devotion for your partner emotionally and physically. True love understands and accepts the person who they are without changing them to a different person.

I think one of the issues that young people face today is that they spend more time in social media than in a committed relationship after marriage. The passion for each other may wax and wane over time but the true love should last forever. We are very familiar with the saying Don’t go to bed angry so solve all your problems before going to bed to start the next day freshly. Try to share household chores together as this can make your relationship stronger in a long term. As your relationship progresses, do not forget to maintain your fun and friendship together

Tips to be in a lasting relationship

Instead of letting your partner know exactly how you are feeling first give them a space to express their feelings and accept their suggestions.

Take every opportunity to spend time together with your beloved ones. Share your problems with each other because once you are married everything should be faced together.

Physical attractiveness is also important for a lasting relationship. Both men and woman are trying to stay in shape by working out these days. This has the added benefit of keeping one,s mental attitude strong and positive.

Celebrate occasions big or small, these celebrations help to bind the relationship further. Surprise trip or gift always keeps the fires lit even after you have been together for decades. Above all respecting and apologizing to your partner is the most essential thing that keeps your marriage strong and healthy over the years.