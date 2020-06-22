Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Underwear is Optional but Pants are Required

tips to help manage the funny, frustrating & sometimes frightening zoom-fails

By

As we shift into summer 2020, the coronavirus lockdown still has more people working from home than ever before. As we learn to navigate technology together, we’ve experienced some epic zoom fails and seen things we can never un-see. 

Over the past few months, we’ve heard of some embarrassing and funny zoom-fails, like the reporter who accidentally broadcast her husband showering and the employee who absentmindedly showed his boxers. 

We laughed together at the toddler who really wanted to participate in dad’s meeting and the very angry cat who preferred not to participate.

Those mishaps kept us laughing through the stress of lockdown and quarantine, but some other situations were more serious, shocking, and sometimes terrifying.

We’ve read about the high school teacher that accidentally showed his computer screen with porn bookmarks, witnessed a community leader executive mistreat a pet, and heard about a frightening domestic violence incident during a staff meeting while an employee thought their microphone was muted.

The “new normal” of remote working has human resource departments stunned and scrambling while attempting to create and enforce policies that deal with circumstances they never imagined.

To help human resource professionals, managers and co-workers around the globe, I offer this protocol checklist. I hope this spares you some awkward conversations,  embarrassing moments, regrettable decisions, or unfortunate terminations. Download the PDF version here.

You have my permission to share this graphic with anyone who needs it:

Here’s to more successful and productive virtual meetings everywhere.

Beth Caldwell, Business and Leadership Expert

Beth Caldwell is the founder of Leadership Academy for Women, Monday Morning Mastermind and the SHIFT coaching program for women. She loves to write and talk and enjoys doing both as fast as possible. Her tenth and newest book, Women, Lead! is available in bookstores nationwide or here.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
