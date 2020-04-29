Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Understanding Your Complex Relationship With Creativity

Matt Walker Kansas

While some people are frustrated with having to work remotely due to the threat of coronavirus, especially if the concept is new to them or they are not tech-savvy, others have recognized the opportunity that working remotely afford them. Specifically, people must now find inventive solutions for problems that they may be facing for the first time, which means that even those people in non-creative fields must be creative. These times are trying, but they just might show us the importance of creativity.

Those people who do not think they have the capacity for creativity simply don’t understand the factors that contribute to it. Creativity is a mix of a growth mindset, curiosity, and problem-solving. After all, some of the most creative solutions have arisen from a stubborn and pesky problem. Understanding these components enables you to improve upon each of them.

It’s easy to stoke the fires of curiosity by continuously learning. Trying new activities, spending time with new people, and changing patterns of behavior can also encourage curiosity. There are also books available that help people hone in on their creative potential.

The next element of creativity, problem-solving, can be as challenging as it is rewarding. The very first step is to identify the problem and not just a symptom. People must also learn and implement brainstorming frameworks to solve those problems. These tools are especially important when a team tries to solve problems.

Growth and innovation are closely related. Those who resist either will struggle to unleash their creativity. While innovation often naturally occurs, you can be open to growth, which invites innovation. Furthermore, creatively solving a problem may be seen as innovation from people on the outside. As soon as the market accepts a solution as innovative, it is, even if the people who solved that problem were not aiming for innovation.

If any of these traits are lacking, creativity will suffer as a result. In short, you must not leave creativity to chance. You must nurture the underlying traits — growth, curiosity, and problem-solving — if you want to foster creativity within yourself and others. But once you do, it can pay off both personally and professionally, making you a more employee and team member.

Originally published on MattWalkerKansas.net

Matt Walker, CEO and Owner at Absolute Retirement Solutions

Located in Kansas City, Matt Walker is an entrepreneur and financial professional with a nomadic soul. Matt had the opportunity to travel the world at a young age. By age 20, Matt had either visited or lived in 25 countries. He even completed a 2-year long mission trip to Mongolia where he was able to learn Mongolian. To Matt, travel was the reason his family had such a close bond—their shared memories and experiences brought them closer.

 Now, as a father, Matt Walker has made it his mission to give his family the same opportunities to see the world. As the owner of Absolute Retirement Solutions, he also strives to get his clients financially fit to travel. Many retirees dream of seeing the world, but are overwhelmed by the costs. Matt would like to break down any barrier he can so that more people are able to get out and see the wonderful world we live in.

