Understanding Travel’s Impact on Gen Z Mental Health

Seven+ months into the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, it’s clear that COVID-19 will have a lasting effect on members of every generation. From changes in job situations, putting schooling on hold, relocating, or even just pushing out travel to a later date, everyone has felt the impact of the pandemic leaving their plans in flux. But while much has been said about the changes that Gen X and Millennials have been forced to deal with, how is Gen Z being impacted?

A study that we at Topdeck Travel recently conducted revealed that 76% of young adults aged 18-25 have had to make changes to their current life plans over the next 12 months, including taking time out from work and taking time out from studying. What’s more, the study reveals that the pandemic has taken a toll on the mental wellbeing of young Americans, with 35% saying they have struggled to look after their mental health during the lockdown.

Travel can have a significant positive impact on mental health, and over the past year, Topdeck Travel has seen evidence of young people turning to travel to alleviate the pressures of everyday life.

A study by Cornell University revealed that the anticipation of an experience (like a trip) can increase a person’s happiness substantially—much more so than the anticipation of buying material goods. Now more than ever, that anticipation can serve as a mental boost for Gen Zers everywhere, providing a welcome respite from the past few months. In fact, according to our recent study, going on vacation and enjoying the perks of travel is an important part of switching off from the events of the last few months, with 28% of Gen Zers noting that as the most important factor when booking a vacation, and 40% of Topdeck travelers noting that they are eager to travel or make plans to travel as soon as they can.

According to a study by Surrey University, people are their happiest when they have a vacation planned. And as 30% of Gen Z are worried about not being able to plan more than one month in advance due to the ever-changing restrictions, it’s more important than ever for them to have travel plans that meet their specific needs to look forward to in order to boost their mental wellbeing.

With the current travel restrictions in place, many have reassessed what is important for them while traveling. After so many months indoors, 1 in 3 Gen Zers say that having a meaningful and authentic travel experience is important to them, while 1 in 5 say that experiencing a different culture to what they are used to is most important, and nearly 3 in 10 say that spending as much time outdoors as possible is most important.

