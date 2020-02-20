Understanding the Motivation to Explore and Search the Unknown in Life With Jon Paul

1. John Paul, can you tell us a little bit about yourself and how you came to start your own company?

Well, I am a father of 3 and I’ve been married 10 years. My wife and I struggled financially for a very long time, neither of us went to college nor ever had good jobs. We both worked in the restaurant industry for most of our lives, alternating shifts (day/night) to maximize our potential income. I eventually worked my way up to Executive Chef, even with no formal training or culinary schooling. After a couple of years in that position I was extremely burnt out. I regularly worked 70-80 hours week, with no overtime pay, my annual salary capped at 55k. I sat down one evening and did the math, even in 10 years, accounting for potential raises and career advancements I would never be able to afford to take a holiday or drive a halfway decent car, couldn’t send my kids to college or take my wife to nice restaurants. That reality hit me really hard. Scraping by, struggling myself daily, just to pay the mortgage, buy groceries, and put clothes on my kids backs wasn’t enough for me. So I started looking for other chef positions in my town but without culinary school my chances of being seen for an interview were slim, even though I proved myself in my current restaurant and fought my way to the top, it took years to accomplish that, I had to start in the prep kitchen (the lowest role in a kitchen after dishwasher) and slowly work my way up one elevation at a time. So, I started looking at ways to earn money on the side, even though I didn’t have any free time I kept digging. One of my friends introduced me to supply management and the low upfront investment convinced me to give it a shot. Within 3 months I had tripled my chef salary and haven’t looked back since.

2. Can you explain Titan3PL to our readers, what is it exactly and how can it help people?

Titan3PL is a supply management firm that I founded about 1.5 years ago. We source merchandises directly from companies and then ship them to customers on behalf of our clients. We are capable of sourcing just about anything and for a lot cheaper than you can find anywhere else since we go directly to the source and have a team of skilled negotiators. Our software integrates with our clients stores so when their orders come in, we automatically see them in our system and can fulfil the orders ASAP and then notify the customer when it has dispatched. We’ve managed to get our average delivery times from China to anywhere in the world down to 7-12 days which is about half the time it normally takes worker to deliver their orders. So essentially, we automate the accomplishment process, save our clients’ money,



Provide faster delivery, AND even include quality control in the process.

3. Now that you are firmly based in Canada and China, do you have any plans to expand into other countries, and in particularly, the USA once the trade war situation with China gets resolved?

Our next expansion will be a 2nd warehouse in China, most likely in Shenzhen. Then we will look at expanding into the US. But with our Canada warehouse we are able to ship to the US in less than 5 days so there isn’t a ton of advantages to having a US warehouse at this time.

4. What are your medium and long terms goals; do you have an exit strategy or are you digging in to grow Titan3PL long into the future?

I am focused on controlled steady growth, making sure we take excellent care of our clients and not growing so fast that we start making mistakes. I don’t have an exit strategy planned at this time but it’s something I would potentially consider in a few years.

5. What brings you the most amount of satisfaction, growing your own multi-million dollar business or sharing your business secrets with others and seeing them become successful?

I think my greatest source of satisfaction comes from synergy I’ve created with my business and my clients businesses. A rising tide raises all boats. As I help my clients grow their business it also benefits mine. We are all winning together and I love that.

6. What motivates you on a day-to-day basis?

I use my gym routine as a way to get myself motivated daily. I’ve been lifting weights consistently for almost 7 years now, usually 6-7 days a week. I find that it helps me get focused and excited for the day.

7. Tell us a fun thing about yourself?

The first thing that comes to mind is that my students have generated over $15,000,000 in sales since I launched my course Keys to Consistency. I love seeing people’s lives change forever. Also, I have 2 professionally trained German Shepherd Dogs that I got from Kraftwerk K9. These dogs each cost $18,000!!! One of my favourite investments to date.

