Understanding the Health Triangle, Social, Physical and Mental Health in Human Life

One commonality virtually everyone in the world has is wanting to be healthy and in shape. We do this by dreaming about our dream bodies, fantasizing about what we want to look like in our clothes, and other similar ways. What’s interesting is that most of us know the steps we need to take to create that life.

Whether it’s cutting junk food out of our diet or increasing the number of daily activities we do, the problem is that most of us are stuck with simply starting the journey. However, this process doesn’t have to be complicated.

Simply starting the steps you know you need to take puts you much closer than you think to achieve your goals. In saying that, you also don’t want to jump into what you think is a healthy lifestyle completely blind. Here is a problem that many people make. Doing the wrong routines or plans to get in shape has the potential to do more damage to your body than not doing anything at all.

For the most part, simple research about your body type and conditions should give you a good idea of how to go about starting your healthy lifestyle. Worth noting, this journey is going to take more than simply working out regularly and eating nutritional foods.

Creating this life has proven to be more of a mental strain than anything else. In other words, it will require you to push yourself to your physical and mental limits to see how far you can go. Once you know your limits, you give yourself more room to try new things to increase your chances of succeeding in your goal to be a healthy person. With this in mind, let’s go over seven tips you must follow to stay in shape and be healthy.

1: Hydrate

Hydrating is one of the most overlooked tips yet one of the most effective in helping you stay in shape. If you drink at least a gallon of water a day, your energy and performance output will stay consistent throughout the day.

2: Avoid Starvation Diets

Despite popular belief, you don’t need to starve yourself to stay in shape. All in all, stick to diets that keep you energized as opposed to ones that starve you to lose weight.

3: Find An Exercise You’ll Enjoy

As we all know, exercising will need to be a part of your life whether you like it or not. However, there are ways to make it fun and exciting. By mixing exercising with a sport or activity you like doing, you can trick yourself into thinking you’re not working out at all.

4: Eat Foods You’ll Enjoy

One thing that avoiding starvation diets will allow you to do is eat foods you enjoy eating. This should be the main priority of your diet over anything else. Just keep in mind that you know what foods are more healthy for you than others. 63 per cent of Australian adults were overweight or obese while 35.7% among American young adults were obese due to unhealthy eating habits.

5: Have Regular Physical Check-Ups & Insurance

Your body can be looked at as the vehicle you drive to create a healthy lifestyle. For this reason, it needs to be maintained and checked for any irregularities. You can do this by having regular check-ups with your doctor. Also worth noting, this is where having health insurance comes into play. This will protect you against any uncertainties that prevent you from making any progress. The Australian healthcare system is broadly funded by the government & by private health insurance as well. The healthcare is borne by NGOs, with a significant cost being borne by individual patients. Thereby, you must always check the facilities & benefits provided to you by your country’s healthcare system or private firms with better facilities & affordable options & choose the one that stands perfect as per your needs.

6: Surround Yourself With Healthy People

They say that you end up taking the characteristics and likeness of the people you surround yourself with the most. If this is true, surround yourself with people that already have the lifestyle that you want to live.

7: Be Consistent!

Arguably the most important quality to have when creating a healthy lifestyle is consistency. You need to remind yourself that the most in-shape people today didn’t get there overnight. Taking small increments over time will get you to where you want to be physically and mentally.