Understanding How Emotions Control Consumer Behavior

Human emotions – play a vital role in decision making, critical thinking, and actions. No matter how technology is evolving the world. Humans are still affected by emotions, undergo emotional activities and take in place emotional actions. Regardless of how much data analysis is done, there is always room for consumer emotions, based on which consumers take actions. The decision to make an online purchase is more or less dependent on the primal areas of the brain. However, there are certain aspects that need to be considered to ensure high traffic to spend time on the website, click cards, make purchases, and perform transactions.

Marketers around the world aim at striking an emotional relationship with online customers. This is the reason that while searching for the goods, we often came across ads that seem close to emotions such as puppy images, children and similar ones. As a result, emotions drive the behavior of consumers through the timespan consumers spend over the website.

How Emotions Accelerate Marketing?

Emotions are more complex than they seem. These are multidimensional thoughts that are made up of about six building blocks that correspond to the feelings a person has possibly have. Marketing includes various perspectives that positively impact human thoughts. For this, proper research and study is required. Marketing needs to consider how emotions can be used and act as a marketing tool. Honestly, each emotion could be a marketing tool. Whether they are good vibes such as smile, laugh, happy face, hope, pride, love or bad vibes such as anger, sadness, shame, fear, guilt, etc.

All these emotions can become a marketing handle. Marketers need to analyze the significance of product, consumer interest and build advertisements that could trigger the product need in the consumer’s brain. In a TV ad or a print, using commercials advertisements is done that plays with the emotions of humans. The drive the dimensions in such a way that advertisements influence customers and ultimately generate a lead. Lead, the ultimate goal is achieved by better interpretation keeping in mind what product can provide and what if it is not there.

For example, brand personality is an aspect that should be given proper attention. Just the way humans create perceptions and emotions related to another person, brand personality is created. Brand personality depends on how marketers present the brand, what words are used to present it, some visual impacts and packaging details. The next important aspect is narration, that is how a product is narrated. It means how the product is depicting its nature and why the audience should care about it. Moreover, it highlights how a story is communicated to the audience. All these factors contribute to the advertisements and promotion of the product.

Customer Experience on your Website

There are some other concerns that help online sites capture consumer attention, yes, the first is, a friendly interface. Ease of use in the graphical interface of the website influences consumers to go through different products, visit pages and make purchases. If the graphical interface is hard to understand by the consumer, the traffic will be low. Most of the time process abandonment rates get high during the checkout. Marketers need to ensure that the online consumer is spending time, what are his activities, how much time he spends. To increase the percentage, seamless customer onboarding tips should be taken into consideration. For instance, the visual information is aligning with the actions the consumer has performed and how the colors depict a picture. To evaluate all these measures, consumer visits should be tracked to figure out what is influencing him and what is not.

Marketers are getting Innovative

The digital world is making customer experience a challenge for marketers. They have now built theories and strategies regarding consumer behavior. For instance, when they buy and when they abandon the process. One of the strategies is, marketers, get to know the features of the product and do some research that explains the benefits and downsides of the product based on which marketing strategies take action. The motivation for the need of the product is developed among the audience. The growing innovative world is able to introduce technological advancements and tools that help interpret consumer behavior. This approach corresponds to digital technology that predicts consumer interests and strategies. Based on those, decision making is done that ultimately helps generate bigger revenues.

Consumer behavior for buying is not always rational, it varies. Emotions play a vital role in the buying behavior of consumers. The actions of consumers are guided by emotions instead of reason, most of the time. The purchases consumers make are likely to be influenced by the emotions they carry. Those emotions can be affected by various other factors to which marketers are well-aware and so make strategies accordingly.