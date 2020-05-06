Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Understanding Fear: How to Create Certainty During Times of Crisis

date 2020-05-06

By

What is it & what can you do with it?

How can we get past COVID-19? Who and what will win?

The Golden Principal Says,

If you can anticipate, you can avoid. If you can avoid, you can live longer.

To live and thrive by during these times of monumental earth changes we must invoke the vast power and deep truth of our shared humanity. How can you do this and at the same time participate in the emerging new earth?

Knowledge is power. When you know what fear is or isn’t you will acquire the ability to disempower it. As a matter of fact, when you shift your perspective on fear, you will gain more power to fulfill your life’s purpose and mission. When you create certainty, you find safety. When you are safe you can adapt and thrive during times of great earth changes.

When you understand the dynamics of fear, you will be able to disable its ability to terrorize the mind. And as a result, this will reduce the levels of stress is the body. And in turn, you will unleash your genius to create your ultimate life. 

The Corona Virus offers us an opportunity of a lifetime to radically shift from fear to love and from lack to wealth. 

“Those with a spiritual ballast will navigate the seas of monumental change by knowing their purpose and mission, and joining with others to create the new earth.” 

     -Adam C. Hall

In this video, I am going to share three things you can do to unlock the grip of fear and get beyond the chaos and uncertainty of this time. 

One critical insight to get beyond COVID 19. 

1. You will gain an understanding of what fear is and what you can do with it.

One effective technique to dispel Fear and boost your Immune System

2. You will learn a technique that will rid your body of fear and boost your immune system and up your vitality.

One piece of inside information: Who wins? You will want to be on the winning side.

3. And lastly, this video will reveal who and what wins the upcoming game of Life. If you turn fear into an unstoppable force in your life, you will be on the winning team.

Sending you health, blessings, peace, and love,

-Adam

(Please feel free to share and comment. When we help others, we help ourselves and loved ones.)

    Adam Hall, Inspirational Speaker, Author, Founder of The Genius Process

    Adam Hall

    Adam Hall, Speaker, Author, Founder of the Genius Process, empowers individuals and organizations to unleash their genius to rediscover and align their purpose and mission to create a lasting legacy.

    Adam’s background includes twenty-four years as the founder and CEO of a Los Angeles based Middle Market Real Estate Investment Bank. During his tenure, he raised in excess of $1.5 billion from both private and institutional sources. He served as principal on several successful commercial real estate projects.  His accomplishments earned him recognition and stature in the community.

    In 2004, Adam underwent a profound awakening. This began a period of deep discernment, exploration, research and study of Eastern and Western modalities, as well as, Indigenous wisdom traditions, Jungian psychology, and Quantum Mechanics. After a courageous and intensive process of initiations, Adam came to a comprehensive understanding of consciousness, the nature of reality and how this knowledge can be accessed and applied to one’s personal and business life.

    In 2007, Adam founded Earthkeeper Alliance Legacy Partners LLC., a for-profit B-Corp dedicated to land conservation and un-development. In 2016, he retired to consult with individuals and organizations to help them rediscover their purpose and mission to create a lasting legacy.

    As Founder of the Genius Process, Adam offers a new quantum mindset based on wholeness, as opposed to individualism and separation. His work fully integrates the biological, physiological, psychological, and ecological aspects of human nature with spiritual law and universal intelligence. He specializes in supporting leaders and companies to transform how they live their lives and do business to serve the greater good.  

    In 2013, Adam authored The Earthkeeper, Undeveloping the Future, published by Hay House. His upcoming books include The Divine Design, The Thirteen Wisdom Teachings of the Genius, and Wisdom for the Everyday Spiritual Traveler, a pocket guide to a life of Joy. 

    Adam lives in Santa Barbara, California where he spends his time mentoring young leaders, doing community and planetary stewardship work, as well as, other philanthropic endeavors dedicated to land conservation and education. He is a life long learner and is devoted to reinventing the planet. He enjoys spending time with his three daughters, four granddaughters and communing with Mother Nature.

    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

