Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Understanding Existential Crises

Life begins on the other side of despair.” – Jean-Paul Sartre[1] Experiencing crisis goes hand in hand with being human. While the nature of our crises has changed as humanity has progressed both societally and technologically, our neurological and biological responses have remained the same. Psychologists and philosophers have long been interested in crises in […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
existential

Life begins on the other side of despair.” – Jean-Paul Sartre[1]

Experiencing crisis goes hand in hand with being human. While the nature of our crises has changed as humanity has progressed both societally and technologically, our neurological and biological responses have remained the same. Psychologists and philosophers have long been interested in crises in terms of how we react, what triggers them, and why certain people respond differently from others.

An existential crisis is defined as, “a psychological episode in which a person questions the meaning of their life and of existence itself.” According to prominent psychologist and neuroscientist, Mary Andrews, these occur during, “confusing and high-anxiety periods,” whereas Erikson defined it in 1970 as an “identity crisis. [2]” This blog entry explores the different types of existential crisis and how we can overcome them.

Many people are currently in crisis. These are particularly uncertain times because we are living in the midst of  political upheaval against the backdrop of a global pandemic. Times like this make many of us question our very existence on this planet.

Over the past few weeks, the chaotic global situation has left many people wondering what their role on Earth is. People’s livelihoods have been threatened; many are still worried about their health; and we are living in an increasingly divided society. According to the seminal psychiatrist, Irvin D. Yalom, feelings of isolation can lead to existential crisis[3]. In this context, emotional isolation can be as detrimental as physical..

Each individual’s particular state of mind informs the kind of existential crisis that they may experience. One sort of existential crisis is referred to as the “sophomore crisis,” which is likely to occur during the late teenage years or in early adulthood and concerns identity issues and the future. The “adult” version of this crisis usually begins in the mid to late 20s and centers on subjects similar to the “sophomore crisis” with additional concerns about mortality, legacy, and achievement[4].

It is completely normal to experience these feelings, and they can serve as a source of growth, inspire self-reflection, or be the catalyst for much-needed change in direction[5]. However, these crises can also exist on a more significant, far-reaching level when they  mirror societal problems, such as wage inequality, and affect large numbers of people[6].

It is crucial to resolve existential crises both on an individual and a societal level. If left unresolved, personal outcomes can include existential depression, other forms of depression, and bad relationships. On a larger, societal scale, they can result in a high divorce rate and large numbers of people not contributing to society[7].

No crisis should go unaddressed. If you are spending an inordinate amount of time trying to answer the unanswerable or solve impossible problems, it may end in despair. After all, you’ve set yourself an impossible task.

In trying times, everyone’s faith in their life purpose can be tested because, in crisis, we believe that our reaction to this particular situation will  define the rest of our lives. The truth is that your purpose is whatever you choose it to be in that second – it is a dynamic concept rather than an unwavering and permanent course of action.

While we may understand this idea on an intellectual level, often there is a disparity between our logical and emotional selves. If you find yourself experiencing an existential crisis, there are specific steps you can take. Research from the University of Calgary suggests practicing mindfulness, or “dealing with the stressors of the adversity and trauma of crisis situations.”[8] Mindfulness focuses on being in the present moment and focusing solely on what is going on around you rather than projecting into the future. There are many ways to practice mindfulness, including counting your breathing and listening to guided meditations. There are thousands of resources available online that account for individual tastes and situations.

Connecting with others is also an essential aspect of avoiding existential crises because humans are hard-wired to be social creatures and find meaning through social interaction. Socializing can also distract us from obsessively ruminating on our purpose in the world. In the age of technology, connecting with others is just a video call away.

If you are spending too much time thinking about greater meaning to the extent that it is affecting your ability to function in the world, seek professional help. Every single thought and feeling warrants attention, and often a professional may help you look at your current situation from a new, more productive perspective. It is not your job to solve the mysteries of the universe. It is meaningful enough to take care of your mental health and be the best person you can be.

Originally published at www.heatherhayes.com.

[1] “Jean-Paul Sartre”. Oxford Reference, 2021, https://www.oxfordreference.com/view/10.1093/acref/9780191826719.001.0001/q-oro-ed4-00009124.

[2] Andrews, Mary. “The Existential Crisis.”. Behavioral Development Bulletin, vol 21, no. 1, 2016, pp. 104-109. American Psychological Association (APA), doi:10.1037/bdb0000014. Accessed 11 Jan 2021.

[3] Yalom, I. D. (1980). Existential Psychotherapy. United States of America: Basic Books.

[4] Andrews, Mary. “The Existential Crisis.”. Behavioral Development Bulletin, vol 21, no. 1, 2016, pp. 104-109. American Psychological Association (APA), doi:10.1037/bdb0000014. Accessed 11 Jan 2021.

[5] Park, Crystal L. Medical Illness And Positive Life Change. American Psychological Association, 2009.

[6] Jameson, F., & Hardt, M. (2000). The Jameson reader. Oxford, UK: Blackwell.

[7] Andrews, Mary. “The Existential Crisis.”. Behavioral Development Bulletin, vol 21, no. 1, 2016, pp. 104-109. American Psychological Association (APA), doi:10.1037/bdb0000014. Accessed 11 Jan 2021.

[8] BEARANCE, DEB. “Mindfulness in Moments of Crisis.” The Journal of Educational Thought (JET) / Revue De La Pensée Éducative, vol. 47, no. 1/2, 2014, pp. 60–70. JSTOR, www.jstor.org/stable/24713052. Accessed 11 Jan. 2021.

    Heather Hayes Board Registered Interventionist

    Heather Hayes, M.Ed., LPC, CAI, CEO, Founder at Heather R. Hayes & Associates, INC

    Heather Hayes is the Founder and CEO of Heather R. Hayes & Associates, Inc. She is a Master’s Level, Licensed Counselor, Board Registered Interventionist (CIP) and Certified ARISE Interventionist. Mrs. Hayes received her B.A. from Emory University and her M.Ed. from Antioch University in Counseling Psychology. A veteran of the behavioral health field, she has over 30 years of experience working with addictions and other disorders and specializes in the treatment of adolescents/ young adults, trauma, brain disorders, complex mental health issues and the full spectrum of addictive disorders.

    Known as one of the country’s most prominent authorities on these topics, Ms. Hayes is a coveted speaker on the national and international stage and has been published in numerous journals, books, and other industry publications. Recognized for her comprehensive and trauma-informed approach to addiction and intervention, Ms. Hayes serves as an on-air expert and consultant for CNN and Dr. Oz and has been featured on A&E, ABC, CBS, BBC, FOX, and NBC. In addition, Ms. Hayes is a featured interventionist on the 2018 & 2019 seasons of A&E’s high profile show Intervention.

    Throughout her career in addiction treatment, Mrs. Hayes has worked to connect with her clients at their greatest points of suffering. She strives to offer clients and their families a place of safety as they navigate the recovery journey and works with the entire family system to support long-term healing. As an independent interventionist, Mrs. Hayes does not have financial relationships with any treatment centers or clinicians. Over 90% of the individuals who go through the intervention process with her seek treatment.

    Outside of work, Heather uses her expertise to give back to her community as a volunteer psychological profiler with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department Hostage Negotiation and SWAT Team.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Frank and Helena/Getty Images
    Well-Being//

    How to Have an Awesome Existential Crisis

    by Wendy Wisner
    Community//

    The Existential Depression: How to overcome it and be happy again?

    by James Vince
    Community//

    How 2019’s Word of the Year Is a Sign of Humanity’s Spiritual Awakening

    by Michael Laitman

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.