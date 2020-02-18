Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Understanding Customer Buying Behaviors

By
To understand customer buying behaviors it is important to comprehend how an individual makes a purchase and the dynamics that surround & influences to take the decision. It is not only important for businesses to make a sale of their product/services, it will also enable how to align their sales & marketing strategies to target the right audience and create more-enticing products and service offers.

If we go back few years down the lane, in India a face cream was advertise or marketed to make the people’s skin fair and having a brown/dusky skin was a taboo. Today’s generation has realized that you must be comfortable in your skin and it doesn’t really matter whether you are fair, brown/dusky or black. Businesses should adapt these changes in the customer buying behavior patterns and strategies while promoting products & service offers.

If we look at clothing, we have always seen that a brand promoting their products by a well-known celebrity or an artist eating at an expensive restaurant, traveling to an exotic location, driving an expensive car or attending a lavish wedding venue. As a brand owner it also needs to be realized that people also like to know how do they look wearing a brand clothing while taking a public transport in a bus or train. Businesses should understand these types of customer buying behaviors as well and India has a majority population of middle class.

Allen Mutum, Sales & Marketing Professional

Always a work in progress. I come up with 7 years of experience in the field of Sales, Business Development and Marketing, helping companies of all sizes to secure the most value out of their Software Investment.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don't necessarily reflect our own.
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

