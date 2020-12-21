Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Understanding Aging, Decay

Body decays and brain slows down not with the passage of time but when the auto renewal process is vitiated.

By
Open Hand Monument, Chandigarh
Open Hand Monument, Chandigarh

And the auto renewal process is vitiated when brain is not interested (or less interested) in actual functioning, in actual usage, in actual interaction, with possessions, relations, situations, ideas from moment to moment but in seeking stable relief through them or becomes complacent in respect of possessions, relations and so on.

Everything is bound by the resistance of it. A building is standing because it is resisting its fall on the ground. A vehicle is moving as it is moving through tractive resistances. Electric current becomes usable because of resistances applied. Our brain operates because of continuous resistance of ‘pain and uncertainty’ it faces. The illusion sees as if the resistance can be or has been undone-hence dullness, decay.

When you are comfortable with any irritating feeling, ambiguity, uncertainty-the release of pleasure hormones (dopamine, serotonin, oxytocin) and stress hormones (cotrisol, adrenaline) is balanced. The balancing of these hormones renews the cells of body and brain. You are open to wonder now.

We have been genetically and culturally conditioned to act, to think in certain way that smothers the natural friction on which brain is sustained.

We think we have to remain pleased, relieved, satisfied all the time.

One has become so much attached to ‘relief’ offered by holidays, entertainment, religious and spiritual activities that one’s other days, other activities automatically become ‘compulsive’. This divide dulls the natural friction.

Instead of bearing the ‘psychological discomfort’ – we gloss over it, cover it up, escape from it by solaces, consolations, by entertainments, by religious-spiritual ideas, activities.

(Apart from immediate physical danger, all discomforts – loss, defame, relationship problems) are psychological discomforts)

Due to dependence upon religious-spiritual ideas, intoxications, entertainments and so on for relief, the capacity to absorb psychological discomforts is weakened. Dullness, decay sets in.

    Y V Chawla, Author at Fundamental Expressions

    Created Fundamental Expressions in 2006.

