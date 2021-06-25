“Understand your customer wants and needs”, With Douglas Brown and Richard Chang of Roborock

Understand your customer wants and needs. Deliver proper solutions that solve their existing problems. In 2020, we introduced an intelligent obstacle detection and avoidance tech named “ReactiveAI” which identifies and avoids common home obstacles, including pet messes. Our newest model has an intelligent sonic mopping and mop lift feature, enabling this robovac to mop up difficult stains such as dried coffee or mud prints, while also intelligently lifting its mop module when it detects carpets. All of these innovations aim to solve existing, unsolved problems, which we have identified through listening closely to our customers.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Richard Chang, Founder & CEO of Roborock .

As Founder & CEO at Roborock, Richard Chang has created a trusted and beloved brand that focuses on organically building relationships while giving customers products and features that serve a genuine need. Particularly in the tech space, it is easy to get caught up in a game of specs, to build not what works better or solves problems better, but what looks better on paper. Roborock fights that temptation and keeps their customers’ problems front and center, which is how he has grown Roborock’s business to reach seven figures in revenue.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

When I first became interested in robot vacuums, I was extremely busy and was just looking for a way to save time so I could focus on my career without sacrificing my comfort. I never intended to create a robot vacuum of my own. But, after finding that none of the robots I was able to buy felt like what I believed robot vacuum users really wanted, I felt compelled to try and build something of my own. I was lucky enough to find other people who shared my vision, and that vision became Roborock.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

When we launched our first product, we came across a very critical review in a local forum. Initially we thought, perhaps it is the dirty work of a competitor who has paid for a biased review of our product. But after carefully analyzing the review, we actually saw some great points that the writer raised. We invited this writer over and actually ended up offering him a position on our team. We told him that since he was dissatisfied with the product, why not give it a go at improving it? He eventually joined us as a product manager and has since been a very valuable asset on our team.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Mr. Lei Jun, the Co-Founder and chairman of tech giant Xiaomi, has been really helpful in getting us to where we are today, and for that, we are very grateful. Since the start, he has been extending his help to us. He invested in us when we desperately needed funds. Because of his support, we were able to attract many outstanding talents and high-quality supply chain resources, which was instrumental to our brand-building efforts.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

There is an old Chinese proverb that I greatly appreciate. It translates into, “Focus on doing the right thing, and not on the results.” It teaches us to focus on doing the right thing, and let nature take its course. In this hyper-intense business environment which is full of uncertainty, it is easy for us to worry about what the future holds, and this quote is a wise reminder to all of us.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. We’d love to learn a bit about your company. What is the pain point that your company is helping to address?

In the robot vacuum industry, we have seen products with poor navigation and subpar cleaning performance. That is not what consumers expect from an automated cleaner, since the whole point of having one is so that you don’t need to retrieve it from under furniture, or have to clean up after it because it did not do a good job picking up dirt. At Roborock, we want to bring more convenience to our customers so that they can spend more time doing the things they actually enjoy on a daily basis. Our solution is in the form of an efficient navigator which reduces the likelihood of misses, repetition or even getting stuck, while at the same time cleaning effectively.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our dedication to giving customers products and features that serve a genuine need is what makes our company stand out. On the product side, this dedication was evident even in our first product, with our slavish obsession with creating real navigation intelligence — earning us acclaim as the best navigating robot vacuum on the market. More recently, the sonic vibrating system we introduced with the Roborock S7 solved a genuine need for more powerful mopping among people who wanted a single do-it-all robot. Another example of this relates to our Multi-Level Mapping feature. Rather than getting into a battle of specs, forcing our robot to be able to recognize 10 levels in a home or more, we decided instead to build it to accurately recognize 4 floors, which easily handles the vast majority of homes and allows us to better optimize both recognition and data handling systems.

When you first started the business, what drove you, what was your primary motivation?

People’s needs and wants have always interested me. It’s what guided me to a career in product management. As a product manager, you try to visualize and get a feel for those customer needs and wants, instead of simply building a product for the sake of building it, and it is a joy to see a product you created alive on the market.

What drives you now? Is it the same? Did it change? Can you explain what you mean?

It is still the same, in fact I constantly remind our team to always put our customers’ needs and wants front and center.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes — apart from our current focus (in home robot vacuums), we are also working on commercial robot vacuums, which can be used in various settings such as office buildings, airports, warehouses, factories and so on. Again, we’ll build this on the basis of great navigation, so do expect a rich array of sensors which will make the offering very intelligent and precise. We believe this new product line will help us serve more people in a unique manner, offering businesses another option for cleaning.

The topic of this series is ‘Five Strategies I Used To Grow My Business To Reach Seven Figures In Revenue’. Congratulations! Seven figures is really a huge milestone. In your experience what was the most difficult part of being able to hit your first million-dollars in sales revenue?

Ensuring quality in our products has always been our priority, but this is also the most challenging part of the business considering our robot vacuums are composed of over 1,000 different parts. To ensure all of them operate in a seamless manner naturally is a big challenge. Additionally, ensuring the quality of one thousand products versus that of one million products are two totally different challenges. We take pride in the standards we set for ourselves and we think it shows when our customers are satisfied even after years of using our vacuums.

Could you share the number one sales strategy that you found helpful to help you reach this milestone?

After close to 5 years since we first rolled out our first product, we can confidently say that the best sales strategy we can count on is to have great products in the first place, thus our continuous commitment to innovate and roll out quality products. Over the years, our customers have grown to trust our brand and we are seeing repeat purchases too, in addition to earning new customers.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you or your team made during a sales process? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

As per the story mentioned above (at the start of the interview), the very critical reviewer that we came across eventually became part of the team, helping us tremendously to improve and innovate with each new model. This experience was significant for us as it reminds us that in order to adapt quickly, we must listen very carefully to feedback, sometimes even proactively asking for feedback.

Does your company have a sales team? If yes, do you have any advice about how companies can create very high performing sales teams?

Yes we do. My humble advice to other companies is to build your sales team around a very strong product/service. A strong product forms the basis for everything good that comes after. Your sales team will need to familiarize themselves with the products and become experts themselves. It is vital to have a strong bond between your sales and R&D/product teams. You’ll need flawless communication between teams for the best results. You’ll need to actually be “in love” with your own products before you can actually do a good job marketing them, no?

Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Strategies I Used To Grow My Business To Reach Seven Figures In Revenue”. Please share a story or an example for each.

1. Understand your customer wants and needs. Deliver proper solutions that solve their existing problems. In 2020, we introduced an intelligent obstacle detection and avoidance tech named “ReactiveAI” which identifies and avoids common home obstacles, including pet messes. Our newest model has an intelligent sonic mopping and mop lift feature, enabling this robovac to mop up difficult stains such as dried coffee or mud prints, while also intelligently lifting its mop module when it detects carpets. All of these innovations aim to solve existing, unsolved problems, which we have identified through listening closely to our customers.

2. Let the quality of your product be your differentiator/unique selling point. There is a gamut of companies simply trying to make the cheapest robotic vacuum possible. This means there’s often a gulf in quality between robovacs on the market. Roborock adopts high standards in the making of its products, from emphasizing excellence in product design and material selection, all the way up to ensuring quality in the production process and rigorous testing and quality control. For example, all Roborock robot vacuums are tested to last 1500 hours of non-stop cleaning, and so we only use quality materials that can meet this demand. For our handheld models, we put them through drop tests and battery durability tests to ensure quality of product through longevity.

3. Build trust between your sales and product/R&D teams. Communicate. Let your front-liners be the bridge between your product team and your customers, both existing and new.

4. Continuously listen to feedback from your customers, and improvise quickly.

5. “Fall in love” with your own products. Only then will your sales and marketing do a good job convincing others of your products.

What would you advise to another business leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth or sales and “restart their engines”?

In order to achieve successive growth, companies need to start by thinking hard and identifying what their brand stands for, what message best gets that across, and then work on pushing this message both internally in product development and externally in storytelling. At Roborock, that means not taking the foot of the gas pedal of innovation. Any company has to continuously disrupt itself in the form of creating new value, in order to thrive, and that (creating new value) can only come through innovation. It is like you’re starting a new venture again, so start fresh. Continuously allow yourself to disrupt yourself.

In your specific industry what methods have you found to be most effective in order to find and attract the right customers? Can you share any stories or examples?

Listen to what your customers want. Our customers are basically anyone who appreciates having their chores simplified, so they can enjoy doing anything else other than said chores. Our approach may sound simplistic, but it is to listen carefully to existing consumer pains and to understand what the market needs. You’ll then either innovate new products or optimize your current products to solve these problems.

Based on your experience, can you share a few strategies to give your customers the best possible user experience and customer service?

From my experience, you really only need one focus to get your customers the best possible experience: ensuring each product you deliver actually brings more convenience to your customer than before. Being there for them when they need assistance is also vital. Having a great customer service team is also beneficial.

As you likely know, this HBR article demonstrates that studies have shown that retaining customers can be far more lucrative than finding new ones. Do you use any specific initiatives to limit customer attrition or customer churn? Can you share some of your advice from your experience about how to limit customer churn?

We constantly remind ourselves of the importance of continuous product innovation and brand-building efforts. As long as you constantly deliver useful solutions and communicate in a way that connects with your customers, you stand a good chance.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Here are the final “meaty” questions of our discussion. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could inspire a movement, it would be about a movement towards greater emphasis on quality of life. I think people today are too obsessed with distractions, from social media to tasks at work, to the always beckoning screens in our pockets. For me an ideal world would take the best that technology has to offer, and use that to allow us to be more present in what matters, allowing us to focus our attention in spending more quality time with our family, our friends, and doing the hobbies we love. If I manage to inspire people to change how they value their time and their relationships and live in the present, that would be a huge achievement for me personally.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

It would be with the inspiring Mary Barra, the CEO of GM’s business. The Automotive industry worldwide has long been considered an “Old boys club” and by becoming CEO, Mary Barra became the world’s first female automotive CEO. Under her leadership, the troubled brand is now moving into the future with an ambitious plan to electrify GM’s product range and build an all-electric future. I would love to discuss how she has been able to push for such major change in such a traditionally conservative industry.

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!