Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Understand the Current Situation

-Face Reality Paul B. Thornton What’s going on? Leaders want to improve the status quo. However, before you can improve the current situation, you have to understand what’s working well and what’s not working.       Analyze both the hard data and the soft data. The hard data refers to the numbers. The numbers tell a […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

-Face Reality

Paul B. Thornton

What’s going on?

Leaders want to improve the status quo. However, before you can improve the current situation, you have to understand what’s working well and what’s not working.      

Analyze both the hard data and the soft data.

  • The hard data refers to the numbers. The numbers tell a story about the economy, market share, sales, expenses, profit, and turnover? Also, it’s helpful to analyze the important trends.       
  • The soft data tells a different story. It refers to the hard to measure things like people’s feelings, frustrations, fears, and energy level. It’s the emotional side of the equation.   

Both types of data provide important insights about the current situation.

Take Action

Get out of your office and talk with people. Ask lots of questions and make numerous observations. Observe people to get a sense of their priorities and how they use their resources. Identify patterns and themes.  

What are people’s strengths, weaknesses, priorities and biggest frustrations?

How aligned are people around a common set of goals and plans?  What level of teamwork exists throughout the organization? 

Get feedback from multiple points of view including customers, employees, managers, stockholders, suppliers, and external consultants. Each may have a different view of reality.  

Finally, put all the pieces together to form a picture of the current situation.

Inaccurate View of Reality

Some leaders miss the mark when diagnosing the current situation for a variety of reasons including:   

  • Avoidance—Not wanting to discover the ugly problems because it will reflect badly on them. 
  • Blind spots—Having a distorted view of certain aspects of their operation and themselves. They often think their performance is far better than it actually is.   
  • Inadequate Observations—Jumping to conclusions after making limited observations. 
  • Missed Importance—Overlooking the significance of certain metrics.
  • Selective Listening—Only focusing on the information that supports their point of view.
  • Yes People—Surrounding themselves with people who freely share the good news and put a positive spin on bad news.  

Avoid these traps.  

  • Force yourself to be curious and open to all points of view.
  • Encourage people to speak up and present all the facts—good and bad.  
  • Determine which hard data is most important to include in your analysis.  
  • Play the devil’s advocate. Challenge current assumptions.
  • Make sufficient observations to identify patterns of behavior.

Summary

Leaders influence and inspire people to make positive changes. Understanding the current situation helps you identify what’s working well as well as what changes are needed and possible.

___________________________________________________________________________

Paul B. Thornton is an author, speaker, and adjunct professor. Three of his core principles and practices are add-value, continuous improvement, and simplify the complex. His two most recent books are Precise Leaders Get Results and Leadership-Finding Your Sweet Spot (Authors Place Press). He has produced 28 short YouTube videos on various management and leadership topics.  He can be contacted at [email protected].

    Paul Thornton

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Values in Action

    by Nick Peluso
    Shutterstock
    Community//

    A ‘Decade of Healthy Aging’: Are you ready?

    by Colin Milner
    Marc Zaransky
    Community//

    A Discussion with Marc Zaransky On Maximizing Each Day and Learning From Your Mistakes

    by Joey Claudio

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.