Underrated Yet Brilliant Ways to Increase Productivity by 500% and Boost Innovation

Productivity in work refers to a person’s ability to produce more tasks or jobs than their normal or standard size. Technically, the definition of productivity is a comparison between the required resources (input) and the results obtained or achieved (output).

There are two dimensions of work productivity, namely effectiveness and efficiency. Work effectiveness leads to the achievement of maximum work methods, both in terms of timeliness, quality and quantity. Meanwhile, efficiency leads to an effort to compare the input with the realization of the work done.

There are several factors that affect work productivity such as knowledge, skills, income levels, work attitudes and ethics, motivation, social level (work climate), technology, social security, health, production, and individual relationships.

How to Optimally Increase Work Productivity

Flow has been defined as a mental state of operation in which a person performing an activity is fully immersed in a feeling of energized focus. The term was first coined by Hungarian psychologist Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi in 1975 and is often referred to as as ‘the zone’, however few people truly appreciate that ‘the zone’ is actually a physiological state.

Why did I choose to write about a topic that may at first glance seem to have more to do with psychology and physiological science than business innovation?

The answer is simple.

A 10-year McKinsey and Co. study on flow and productivity found top executives 500% more productive when in flow. Interested in finding out more?

THE FLOW STATE

Before I go on, it’s worth knowing what the flow state looks like from a physiological perspective. The human brain possesses five different types of electric patterns, also called “brain waves” across the cortex.

According to C Wilson Meloncelli, the five brain waves can best be summarised as:

#1 Delta — experienced in deep, dreamless sleep

— experienced in deep, dreamless sleep #2 Alpha — dominant during quiet thought, while daydreaming or light meditation

— dominant during quiet thought, while daydreaming or light meditation #3 Beta — associated with normal waking consciousness

— associated with normal waking consciousness #4 Theta — intuition and processing information above and beyond normal consciousness

— intuition and processing information above and beyond normal consciousness #5 Gamma — higher processing tasks and cognitive functioning. Continue Reading…..

