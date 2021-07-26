Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Under the Snow

Across the years, my drift into understanding has been like a hawk descending in glide, one spiral after another, until I have landed where flight is no longer necessary. And my breakdown into peace has been like a cliff standing up to the sea, until after all my suffer- ings, I only long to join, […]

A Question to Walk With: Describe how your sense of understanding life has evolved over the years.

This excerpt is from my book of poems, The Tone in the Center of the Bell.

Join me at my new 5-session online Master Class, The Gift of Deepening and the Radiance in All Things, coming up August 28 – September1. I am also offering a free reading and conversation on September 11th. If you feel led, you can learn more at Live.MarkNepo.com.

    Photo Credit: Frank Berkhout

    Mark Nepo, New York Times #1 bestselling author, poet, and philosopher.

    Mark Nepo is the author of the #1 New York Times bestseller, The Book of Awakening. Beloved as a poet, teacher, and storyteller, Mark’s recent work includes The Book of Soul: 52 Paths to Living What Matters, Drinking from the River of Light: The Life of Expression, More Together Than Alone: Discovering the Power and Spirit of Community in Our Lives and in the World, Things That Join the Sea and the Sky: Field Notes on Living; and a book of poetry, The Way Under the Way: The Place of True Meeting. A two-time cancer survivor, Mark devotes his writing and teaching to the journey of inner transformation and the life of relationship. For more information, please visit:

    MarkNepo.com  ThreeIntentions.com

