Under the Snow

Across the years, my drift into

understanding has been like a

hawk descending in glide, one

spiral after another, until I have

landed where flight is no longer

necessary.

And my breakdown into peace

has been like a cliff standing up

to the sea, until after all my suffer-

ings, I only long to join, until with

each crumble, I utter, “Take me.”

Now, my ability to give is ever

increased by my acceptance of

surrender, like a dandelion

finally giving way to the

slightest gust of wind.

A Question to Walk With: Describe how your sense of understanding life has evolved over the years.

This excerpt is from my book of poems, The Tone in the Center of the Bell.

