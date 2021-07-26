Under the Snow

Across the years, my drift into
understanding has been like a
hawk descending in glide, one
spiral after another, until I have
landed where flight is no longer
necessary.
And my breakdown into peace
has been like a cliff standing up
to the sea, until after all my suffer-
ings, I only long to join, until with
each crumble, I utter, “Take me.”
Now, my ability to give is ever
increased by my acceptance of
surrender, like a dandelion
finally giving way to the
slightest gust of wind.
A Question to Walk With: Describe how your sense of understanding life has evolved over the years.
This excerpt is from my book of poems, The Tone in the Center of the Bell.
