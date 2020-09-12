As I write to you, we are coming to the end of the third quarter. Also, we are about six months now into this global pandemic. This has been an interesting year for us all. We have seen the world come to a halt, economies shaken, and great civil unrest in the world. Honestly, it has been an unprecedented time in the world. Our lives have been interrupted, we have had to make major adjustments, and many have lost hope during this time. However, I believe that even in the midst of so much uncertainty in the world that we can find uncommon strength. I am sure that some of you are bewildered at how I can make such a statement. What I know is that trouble does not last forever. More importantly, we can learn valuable lessons in times of crisis that will empower us with new wisdom, strength, and capacity for the days ahead. I hope this piece will empower you to tap into the strength within and shift your world!

The time to fortify your life is not in times of crisis. As someone that has trained and developed leaders around the world, one of the most important conversations I have had with leaders over the years is the conversation about crisis leadership and change management. I am always fascinated that so many people have no crisis strategy for their lives. Then when they encounter a crisis they are fumbling and frantic looking for solutions. I want to share something with you that I believe you will find tremendously helpful. You do not fortify your life in times of crisis. You fortify your life in seasons of peace and clarity. The reason that crisis has a way of crippling so many people is that they have only been conditioned for good times. As someone that has experienced hardship, disappointments, failures, and a series of crisis, I know a bit about adversity and navigating difficult times. However, if you have only prepared yourself for the good times, then you will not have the strength or stamina to endure times of crisis. Fortifying your life is not just thinking positive thoughts and speaking affirming words. No, fortifying your life is training yourself for adversity. You have to prepare for worst-case scenarios. You have to get a strategy and plan of action. You cannot fall apart when the pressure is turned up in your life. You must have the ability to stand and fight in the hard times. Fortifying your life is making the decision that no storm will have the power to shipwreck your life. You must train your mind to think differently. If you have followed my work over the years, then you know that I am respected around the world as a revolutionary thinker. While that sounds good, what exactly does that mean? It means that I am respected around the world for my thoughts and ideas. Leaders and organizations around the world seek out my wisdom, strategies, and solutions to help them make key decisions and solve problems. I did not get here by simply wishful thinking or good intentions. A lot of people have been on the positive thinking wave and it has not turned out good for them. I have trained my mind to think differently. I have trained my mind not to see difficulties but discoveries. In fact, I have had to develop my thinking to see beyond logic and human reasoning. This required me to upgrade my paradigm. You upgrade your paradigm by changing your perspective on problems. I started to see problems as nothing more than opportunities to demonstrate greatness. As I expanded my mind, I expanded the possibilities and opportunities of my life. Now I do not believe in hopeless situations. I believe that you have the power to think your way through anything that threatens your success or prosperity. How do I know this? I know this because I have lived this and I am the living proof that it works. That is why my thoughts and ideas are respected all around the world. Training your mind to think differently will empower you to triumph over every difficulty that arises in your life. An undeveloped mind will never access uncommon strength. You must surround yourself with individuals that demand your growth and do not tolerate your excuses. Many people admire my life today. In fact, people say I am profound. However, I know that I did not get here on my own. It was great mentors, coaches, and advisors that helped me get to where I am today. When I was stuck my mentors challenged me to stretch and embrace life at the next level. In those moments where I was afraid, my mentors challenged me to take action anyway and to advance. Furthermore, when my business was collapsing and I felt like giving up, my mentors and advisors challenged me to move beyond the status quo and dare to pursue a life of excellence. In other words, you do not need people in your life that accommodate your excuses. Excuses are nothing more than monuments that we build to mediocrity in our lives. Anyone can make excuses but very few people have the courage to pursue excellence. You need people around you that demand your growth. I’ve discovered that growth is not optional if you want to manifest greatness. Growth is intentional and a daily investment that must be made to embrace life at the next level. If you want to live an uncommon life, then you must develop uncommon disciplines. Whatever is not growing your life is ultimately grounding your life. Growth is the only catalyst to greatness. You must discern the gift of pressure in your life. I am sure that some of you are looking with a strange look on your face right about now. I can even hear some of you saying this must be a typo or error. No, I do not want you to check out on this point. This point is so important to your preservation in times of crisis. More importantly, this point is the key to walking in power and maximizing your greatest potential. Many people come to me for advice and solutions. Often times when I give them the solution they thank me and they do the total opposite of what I tell them. Why is that? Most people will admire wisdom but refuse to apply wisdom to their lives. The difference in seasons is not the wisdom that you acquire. The difference in seasons is the wisdom that you apply. The reason I have continued to experience enduring victories and consistent breakthroughs is that I know the secret. I do not just write philosophical posts to inspire people around the world. No, I write from experience because I have applied this wisdom to my own life. Most people avoid pressure at all costs. What they do not understand is that the avoidance of pressure will never result in the advancement of purpose. Pressure is not sent into your life to cripple you. Pressure is sent into your life to catapult you into new possibilities and opportunities. I have learned to see pressure as a gift in my life. Pressure has been the catalyst for my growth. Also, pressure has been the engine that has empowered me to fulfill purpose and maximize my greatest potential. When you do not understand the purpose of pressure in your life you become paralyzed. In contrast, when you understand the purpose of pressure your life is propelled forward. The things that try you today will train you for the triumphs of tomorrow. Learn to see pressure as a gift in your life. The gift of pressure is what unlocks your greatest potential.