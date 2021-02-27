Umm Kulthum: Love’s Loss, In Heart’s Domain!

Art has its own way of navigating through a broken heart. Some people have the manner of operating in silence. They go about their day, and use the daily tasks of work in order to ease the pain of love’s removal. Through this perspective, silence is powerful. Silence permits us to concentrate. When in silent mode, we gain more control over our thoughts and behaviors. Somehow, silence and being active, permits us to have a sense of reclamation in the healing process. Though out hearts may ache, we are able to navigate through it, without falling apart. There are certain songs for that, as well. And then, you have the contrary!

There are those songs, which permits you to fall apart. Keeping no secrets and hiding no lies, love’s heartbreak is out and depicted. The shame. The pain. Regrets and the final whys concerning how things have ended. Why did they end and has love been erased? There is nothing beautiful about it. When heartache heads one way, there is nothing left to be stated, other than the emotions, which can no longer be contained. All we can do is pour out our hearts, minds, and Spirits. All we can do is permit ourselves to hurt, in order to, heal. And yes, just as the former, there are songs, which illuminates revelations of heartache, as well!

So, now we are back to Egypt. We are back to one of the Mothers of the Arab, musical world. Singing of different themes and permitting Egyptian people, and the Arab world, to truly go into the very depths of their feelings of heartache, and heartbreak; no longer hidden from the eye. It was alright to wail. It was awakening to showcase pain. Through her voice, women no longer had to pretend, love for a man was, no more. Through the Mother of them all, there was a timeless eloquence of honesty. Through the Umm, emotional truth was told. A person did not have to pretend that removal from love was something to be taken with ease. Being distant from love, and expressing it, meant that one woman made it safe, to mourn love’s absence!

Umm Kulthum

Edits By Lauren Kaye Clark

We are again in the world of Umm Kulthum. Another song for another meaning. Another play of words, for the very realness of time. Another musical talent for the beauty and grace-the release in knowing that within this time, within this nourishing space, the audience is granted permission to cry, with Umm Kulthum! It is within the song, “Al Atlal,” in which we, the listeners, gain emotional release. We shall take a future journey in her words, these words. Yet, for now, we will hear, HER! We will hear her Spirit and connect with her words. Perhaps, we may be permitted to heal, in trinkets of, our own time.