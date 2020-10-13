Uma Alexandra Beepat: “Never limit a limitless power”

One of my mentors who I am still learning from, Minister Colin Bates would say to me “Never limit a limitless power” and this was super helpful especially when I had mentors try to limit me or tell me how to do things. It didn’t add up. I started allowing the work to flow through me and it was a game changer.

As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Uma Alexandra Beepat.

Uma Alexandra Beepat is the CEO and Owner of The Lotus and The Light Metaphysical Center, Lotus Wellness Center and President of the Manassas Holistic Chamber of Commerce. Uma provides services in soul alignment coaching, psychic and intuitive assessments and teaches classes in spiritual, metaphysical and self-development.

Uma is currently enrolled in the 2020 class of Prince William Leadership and was nominated for the 2018 Stellar Women Award by the Virginia Women’s Business Conference and received the 2020 Award for Influential Women of the Year from Prince William Living Magazine. Uma serves her community by providing opportunities to small, local businesses to expand and free classes and events for spiritual growth and success for the worldwide community.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Absolutely! It is an interesting story for sure. I have always been a psychic and medium since I was a child. I first started sensing the presence of spirit around me and then they became more visual so I could see and interact with them like I do with regular people.

Honestly, it affected me my whole life. I thought I was quite mad! There is also an emotional connection to this so for the longest time I had emotional disorders to the point where people thought I was bipolar. It wasn’t until I started meditating and stepping onto the spiritual path did I become aware of who I was and what I was. I spent a decade of self-searching and learning before opening my center and then continued with my studies while simultaneously providing classes and services to others.

My work focuses on helping people understand this part of themselves and integrating it into regular life so they don’t feel so alienated and alone.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

It’s a witchhunt! I have been accused of devil work and working with Satan by religious people and then I am a quack by the medical and psychiatric community who want to keep drugging my clients!

It requires a lot of patience and carefulness in working with the populations I do work with. I spread awareness, I am not pushy and I let people come to me when they are ready. It is a lot of controversy for sure but I remind myself WHY I am doing this and I keep going.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My passion for what I do is extensive and sometimes I can talk and talk about things and get carried away with it. One time I was teaching an essential oils class and I was so excited about the benefits of natural wellness and how oils can complement a lifestyle that I just hammered on and on about it until the class ended. I stopped talking and was met by blank stares until finally someone spoke up and said, “That’s great Uma but can you tell us where to buy these oils?”

Silly me! I literally had a company that sold the oils but I did not mention it once! I laughed and shared and they bought and it was a lesson for me to remember that as much as I love what I do, it is still a business and you have to direct your clients to an ending where you want them to go. Lesson learned.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

I have many mentors and I am not ashamed of it. You are right, we need help along the journey and I have probably had over 20 mentors in the span of 20 years in this work. One of my best memories was with a mentor Rev Wanda who was developing my natural psychic ability. I use to go to her house and take classes once a month on a Sunday with a small group. One day after two years, my mentor pulled me aside and asked me how much I was charging. I told her and she shook her head. “That’s too low Uma, you are worth it, charge more.” I felt so scared to do that but her belief in me made me do it and I am so grateful I did. I really started to see my business expand and if it wasn’t for her push out the door, I would probably still be stuck.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

I am seeing this in my industry right now and would love to offer my opinion on this. The healthcare system in America has been failing us for a long time. People get sick, stay sick and it costs a lot of money. With the work I do, I am disrupting the healthcare system by teaching people how to be proactive in their natural wellness with alternative methods. I mean really, really alternative not diet and exercise more like energy healing, meditation and spirituality. This is a positive disruption. However in the fields, I work in, there are a few who are extremists. So these people are touting false claims and sharing about techniques that have not been proven or evidenced to bring the change they speak of. Most of these extremists completely cut out the healthcare system as it is whereas my work complements the healthcare system. This kind of work would be not so positive and dangerous in my opinion.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

My dad is my biggest mentor. While he is not in the alternative field as I am, he is a wise man and he told me when I was a little girl that if I loved what I did for work, it wouldn’t be work. That stuck with me and I have worked and lived long enough to prove him right. I work about 60–80 hours a week and don’t feel it. I have constant contact from clients and students around the clock and it doesn’t bother me. I truly love what I do and it feels like fun more than work. My grandmother was also a big mentor in my life and sadly she passed a few years ago. Unlike my dad, she was understanding of my abilities and encouraged me to work with them. Her advice to me when I told her that I was going to be giving psychic readings professionally was simple, “Don’t tell them everything. They can’t handle it all.” I didn’t understand what she meant until I started working and then I understood. As a psychic, I can see a whole timeline of an event but it is not right to share that with someone. They will focus on all the wrong things and not get the experience they were meant to have. So thanks to nan, I have learned to share what is needed and withhold the rest. It works. One of my mentors who I am still learning from, Minister Colin Bates would say to me “Never limit a limitless power” and this was super helpful especially when I had mentors try to limit me or tell me how to do things. It didn’t add up. I started allowing the work to flow through me and it was a game-changer.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

I am going to be louder. I can’t rest until we address mental health in this country as it is my opinion that most people who are diagnosed with “mental health issues” may actually just be psychic or sensitive and without knowing how to live with their abilities or find a community to be a part of, they will not fare well in life. My goal is to reach them, teach them and develop them so they can have somewhat a normal life albeit given who they are.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

We aren’t taken seriously! Even in this field which is predominantly female-oriented, I have seen people respond better to my male colleagues even though we say the same thing. It is frustrating but it is what it is. It is the conditioning we have that men know more than women and I am working hard to change that.

Do you have a book/podcast/talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us?

I love to read! Not a big fan of podcasts and talks but reading I can do and a book that was highly enlightening was Becoming Supernatural by Dr. Joe Dispenza.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would love to inspire a movement that brings people back to their higher consciousness and a desire to develop their psychic abilities. We all have them and it would be amazing to see how we can develop ourselves and transcend the limitations of earth. I would love to have a school and research center into this work.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Bob Marley’s lyrics for Redemption Song spoke to me when I was a teenager. This line, “Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery, None but ourselves can free our minds” stuck with me.

I am deeply passionate about helping people and working to end their struggles through changing their mindset. It literally embodies the work I do.

How can our readers follow you online?

I love a good follow and I have some great offers!

Join my mailing list and receive a free one card reading by email: [email protected]

Join my Facebook group and get a free daily message: www.facebook.com/groups/thelotusandthelight

Website: www.thelotusandthelight.com

IG: www.instagram.com/thelotusandthelight

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!