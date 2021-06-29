Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Ultimate Pride Playlist

June is #PrideMonth, and 2021 marks the 51st year where we get to celebrate the LGBTQ community with parades, festivals and a little education!

We have come a long way since the days of police raids and the ensuing riots, like that of the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, from which Pride Month was born (for those interested in learning more, History.com has some great information), but we still have a long way to go.

While Pride Month honors the voices of the LGBTQ communities, you do not need to be from those communities in order to celebrate it!  Allies from anywhere are welcome – to celebrate, show support, observe, and learn! 

Pride month is about celebrating the freedom for people to be themselves, no matter what their sexual preference or identity. And music has always played a crucial role in the LGBTQ movement, with the dance floor providing a safe space for people to express themselves and let loose! Music was where many in the LGBTQ communities and their allies could express themselves and push societal boundaries. 

So many great anthems and love songs were born out of this movement, and the following are 20 of my favorites across the decades: 

Many of these songs and artists are included in the WURRLYedu catalog, for those wanting to learn them and make them their own!

    Nadine Levitt, Founder & CEO at WURRLYedu

    Nadine is a Swiss-born German, Kiwi, US transplant, and founder of the music technology company, Wurrly, LLC. She began her career as a lawyer but after 6 years of practice, she began to pursue a career in music as a professional opera singer and songwriter. She has performed extensively all over the United States and the world, sharing the stage with David Foster, Andrea Boccelli, Kiri Te Kanawa, Roger Daltry, Christina Perri, and Steven Tyler to name a few. Passionate about music in schools she sits on the national board of Little Kids Rock, and in 2016 led the development of the music education platform WURRLYedu, which empowers student voices and makes it easy to bring a fun and effective music education to schools. Nadine is also an author of children's books, including the My Mama Says book series, which teaches kids to identify, acknowledge and direct their emotions.

