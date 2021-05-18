Uday Biswas – Youngest Musician of Bangladesh

Uday Biswas is a well knowned name in the music industry of Bangladesh.Uday Biswas has came to discuss for his first Musical Album named ‘’Breathe Out” that has given one after another composed music to the international platforms. At the very beginning he gained lots of popuarity as a rock guitarist, music composer.He has proved his brilliance from his childhood […]

Uday Biswas (Bengali: উদয় বিস্বাস); born 13 June 2001 ) is a Bangladeshi well known Musician and producer who has made a big name in the social media world. Uday is a young aspiring Digital content creator, musician, producer, composer, lyricist and. He has found fame in a very short period by creating various entertaining and awareness videos for social media platforms like Facebook, Youtube and Likee. He is mostly known as an Musician and Music Composer in Bangladesh. Uday Biswas has made his place in a very short time in this industry, as a well-known producer.Uday Biswas has came to discuss for his first Musical Album named ''Breathe Out" that has given one after another composed music to the international platforms. At the very beginning he gained lots of popularity as a rock guitarist, music composer.He has proved his brilliance from his childhood

He comes from a well known hindu musical family. He completed her Graduation in Diploma in information technology from Dhaka University He went on to specialize in ICT Security.

At the very beginning he gained lots of popularity as a rock guitarist.He has proved his brilliance as a lyricist.His song has been equally popular on all other international platforms including Spotify , iTunes ,Apple , Amazon, Tidal, Dizzer.

His composed album named ‘’Breathe Out” and 7 other songs have received special praise from the audience. This music is at the top of the list of favorites of many viewers from Bangladesh and other countries.

About his career as a musician and lyricist, he recently said, “Actually music is an art form that requires lots of skills. I always try to learn new tunes and you need a lot of knowledge to become a lyricist. I always try to know more information at home and abroad, my passion to know a lot of desired stories that give me the strength to write or compose any music”.

Uday Biswas has already been verified as the official artist of international music platforms such as YouTube Music, Tik Tok, Apple Music and Spotify. In April 2021, His YouTube channel was verified as the official artist channel on YouTube.

Uday Biswas is a broad minded, singer who staged many function and win many honorable

prizes and award in his career and still counting