Ubuy: An Emerging Global Ecommerce Player from Kuwait

Introduction

The Ecommerce business has been flourishing around the world and is accounting to more than 14% of the total retail sales globally. The introduction of Ecommerce has seen a significant shift in the way consumers buy products and how businesses are manufacturing and selling stuff. There are over 4.2 million internet users in Kuwait covering about 98 per cent of the total population.

The Ecommerce sector has aligned well with the objectives of the Government of Kuwait; which believe in promoting more innovation and entrepreneurship along with supporting the start-up culture for overall growth and development of the economy and the country.

An increasing number of people across the globe prefer to shop online and hence Ubuy is offering its services to more than 90 countries worldwide. The growing trend of people preferring online shopping in Kuwait has helped Ubuy to provide its customers with an option to choose from more than 50 million diverse products. Many products that are not easily available locally are available on Ubuy.

Overview of Ecommerce in Kuwait

E Commerce is one of the key sunrise sectors in Kuwait and it has been receiving a favourable response from the government. The approximate total revenue of the Ecommerce market in Kuwait is expected to reach USD 1,231 Million in 2021. It is growing at a steady pace, unlike the mature US and UK markets which witnessed rapid growth.

The Middle East region had enjoyed the mall culture for the past few decades and hence customers are now realizing the convenience of using online shopping with easier shopping and more buying choices. About ⅔ of the population in Kuwait are expatriates. The high earning expats along with the wealthy Kuwaitis are the main users of Ecommerce in Kuwait. Ecommerce companies are launching new products regularly to attract more customers and provide existing customers with an opportunity to choose from a plethora of global products.

About Ubuy

Ubuy is not just another Ecommerce website. They provide an excellent variety of local and global products to customers in 90 countries. Ubuy was launched in 2012 and is based in Kuwait. This website offers more than 16 categories of products to customers ranging from electronics, mobiles, fashion & jewellery, beauty, sports, office products, baby and toddler to books, pet supplies and musical instruments.

Ubuy has made its presence felt over most social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and Youtube. They also have a blog covering many interesting topics ranging from a wide range of topics. Customers love the prompt service and keep coming back for more products.

Ubuy provides the latest products from top brands with good delivery service and privacy. It provides products from across the international borders and is one of the few sites that offer many unique products. Ubuy takes care of the freight and customs clearance and charges the customers accordingly. Only permitted products can be purchased according to the rules of a particular country.

Customers can choose to pay with VISA, Amex, Paypal etc. The products and goods ordered through Ubuy will be delivered to the delivery address mentioned by the customers. The services of DHL couriers are mostly used for delivery across the globe. Customers have the option to choose products from 8 stores from different countries that are offered through the website. Just click on the particular country store to find all the products from that particular store. The following are the stores’ available: US Store, UK, Germany, Kuwait, China, Japan, Hong Kong and the Korea store.

Is Ubuy a Trustworthy eCommerce Store?

Some people may have this question on their mind when they see Ubuy website and think of shopping online through Ubuy. It is a registered Ecommerce store that was launched in 2012. They have been providing millions of customers with high quality branded products all around the globe. Ubuy uses the latest technologies to safeguard their website services to provide a seamless online shopping experience to its customers.

The Ubuy website is an HTTPS site where the “S” stands for secure. All the communications between the browser and the website are encrypted and hence safe. It is a growing company and is getting better each day by learning and making all the necessary changes to adapt and excel in its field of business.

Is Ubuy Legit?

Ubuy is a registered company based in Kuwait. It does follow all the necessary Ecommerce protocols and policies to do a valid business in all the 90 countries that it operates. It is a growing company that is slowly adapting and following the policies and laws of business in different countries that it operates. People can buy something small to test the reliability and then go for further purchase depending on the service and overall shopping experience.

Millions of loyal customers from across the globe have made Ubuy a successful global brand. Ubuy believes in delighting its customers by providing the best products and services at all times. The dedicated customer service team is active 24/7 to track and follow up on customer queries and complaints. If any customer has received an incorrect or damaged product then they will get a full refund according to the return and refund policy of the company.

Ubuy Kuwait Ratings & Reviews

Several happy customers have given positive reviews about Ubuy on highly reputed and reliable sites like Trustpilot, Hello Peter and Google Shopping, etc. The reviews play a major role in making further decisions and also to fine-tune and improve the existing services. Every review is important for Ubuy and the positive reviews motivates them to work harder and provide better service, while the negative review helps to understand the bottlenecks and drawbacks better. Any service or product issue is sorted out by the concerned department within the stipulated time.

Conclusion

The whole Ecommerce industry is witnessing rising demand as a result of the Covid19 pandemic, which increased the number of customers due to the social distancing norms and the frequent lockdowns. Ubuy has been trying hard to carve a niche for itself in the global market by trying to be different and unique. The site is highly customer friendly and responsive to meet the expectations of the global public. Ubuy ships their products from 8 international warehouses located in different countries. Customers can get all kinds of genuine branded products to fulfil their needs and desires at one location and enjoy their life in comfort and peace.