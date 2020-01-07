Uber For Haircuts: Building The Right Customer Experiences

The world is full of art and artists. Many of them choose a job as their career, and many choose art as their business. No doubt business requires a lot more effort than you think. People today are more concern about their looks and hairstyles. They want to look different and smart in front of the crowd and searching for the best barber shop. But, in our busy schedules/ lifestyle, finding out the best barber shop or taking an appointment for a haircut is nothing but hassle. To overcome these problems, an application like “Uber for Haircuts” came into existence, which enables users to search and book specialist barbers.There are some statistics that will show you the importance of an on-demand app for a haircut.

In the USA, a normal person spends around 16-45 billion dollars for his haircuts and grooming.

According to Statista, by 2024, the global male grooming market is estimated to be worth approximately 29.14 billion U.S. dollars.

And, in 2018, the global haircare market size is estimated to be worth about 87.73 billion U.S. dollars.

The net value of men’s grooming industry was 20.3 billion dollars in 2015 and it is expected to have a value of approaching 26 billion dollars by 2020.

With the above facts and figures, it is undoubtedly the right time to get into uber for haircuts business and develop an app.

Uber for Haircuts

Uber for haircuts is based on the famous taxi app. Like the taxi app ‘Uber for haircuts’ will work flawlessly and provide all the facilities associated with barbershop at your door-step. You can book your appointment for in-office haircuts, at home haircuts, beard trims, and other services with your choice of time and location and take advantage of your one-click.

UWill an “Uber for Haircuts” boost your business?

Hairstyling is an art and many youngsters are frequently involve themselves in this business. Thus, the number of barber shops/ salons come up in the market. But the question is how will you get succeed in this business when there is so much competition in the market? How will you ensure that your app will be the one that people choose to book?

Developing a Mobile app for “Uber for Haircuts” is an easy way to ensure your success in the market. The more you develop a user-friendly and cut-to-cut app, the more you get the attention of the clients. It connects barbers and clients in a single platform called “Uber for Haircuts” and become one of the examples of on-demand app development.

Following are some tips that should be included on your Haircut Mobile Application:

Firstly, consider the Login process of Mobile Application. For Login, both barber and user need to sign-up/login by filling their basic credentials. Also, they can sign-up with their Facebook, LinkedIn, or Google+ IDs.

Barber and the user must verify their mobile number via OTP to verify the identity.

The app must contain the details of barber information, a list of all services that barber want to provide.

User can able to sort and filter their search of salon according to their location and barber preferences.

The app must contain the reviews of every barber so that user get help while choosing the barber.

After booking, the details should be received by the user and ready to select the mode of payments options such as debit card option, credit card option, and cash on delivery option, etc.

On accepting the request, the user must get notified with ‘Service Confirmed’.

User must be able to track the Barber.

On arrival, the user must get notified with ‘Arrived’.

On completion, the user must get notified with ‘Service Completed’ and receive the invoice summary.

Once payment is done, the user must fill the review and rates the service.

Parameters that are considered while making the on-demand app like ‘Uber for Haircuts’

Understand the requirement of the app and reason that demands “Uber for haircuts”

While developing an app, the first thing you need to note is to check the relevancy of the app that you are going to develop. This can only be identified when you interact with the customers and know their requirements and pain they experienced on a daily basis.

Know your target audience

The next thing you need to research on is to know your target audience. For creating an app, you must understand the fact that people have less time in their busy lives and it is very difficult for them to search for the perfect and experienced barbers. So, you must provide them a hassle-free booking experience anytime, anywhere. Also, allow them for in-home, in-office, in-hotel haircut service according to their preferences and convenience.

Provide the On-demand solution for the problem and cross-check if that solution is resolved or not

Developing an on-demand app solution can facilitate users to use all the app services which are developed on the basis of their requirement. But as a developer, your work is not finished here. You have to ensure that users can easily book an appointment with just a simple tap on the screen. Also enable users to choose the top and authorized barbers, who has valid credentials.

Measure the future success probability of an On-demand solution

The on-demand mobile application has one major benefit is that you can book and get instant service at your door. Similarly, an Uber for Haircuts app allows your customers to book the best barbers in your city or town. You must include such features that can allow new entries to add in the near future.

Views on “Uber for Haircuts”

On-demand application is not just a software which runs on your device to simplify your life. It is an application that joins two different people, their view, and their requirements on one platform. It is the finest example that nothing is impossible with science and technology. In the same way, in the haircut mobile app, the user can make their choice and hire the barber who comes to the users’ home and give the haircut service. This will remove the headache of having wait in the line and the user will make a balance in their personal and professional life.